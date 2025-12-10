Putting Humanity First: Symposium Explores Responsible Use of Technology in Humanitarian Action

The four roundtables addressed critical dimensions of technology in humanitarian action. The first focused on responsible AI, examining governance models, ethical frameworks, and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration to maximize benefits while mitigating risks, particularly for vulnerable populations. The second explored “Tech for Good,” discussing how innovations and social responsibility initiatives from leading tech firms can be applied ethically and sustainably in fragile contexts. The third centered on AI safety and security, reviewing practical safeguards, risk mitigation recommendations, and responsible use of AI in humanitarian action. The fourth examined digital trust, exploring ways to build, maintain, and strengthen confidence in digital services and technologies, especially in humanitarian operations.

Across all sessions, participants emphasized the need for robust governance, operational best practices, and collaborative approaches to ensure technology supports principled and effective humanitarian action.

Looking Ahead: Human-centered technology

While opinions vary, one understanding shared by almost all participants is that technology, when applied responsibly and in line with humanitarian principles, can enhance the safety, dignity, and resilience of people affected by conflict and crises. By placing humanity at the center of design and deployment, innovation can genuinely support affected communities while minimizing ethical and operational risks, making technology a practical and principled tool for humanitarian action.

The symposium was the first technology-focused event organized by the ICRC in China, one of the world’s most important innovation hubs. It was part of a broader effort to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the ICRC and China’s technology community. It further strengthened the Chinese community’s understanding of the ICRC and humanitarian contexts, while also bringing the ICRC closer to China’s technology community. The symposium in Beijing was also the third in a series of global symposiums organized by the ICRC to bring diverse perspectives on the use of technology in humanitarian field aiming at addressing the risks and finding innovative solutions to the longstanding humanitarian issues.