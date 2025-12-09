Cambodia-Thailand: ICRC calls for restraint and protection of civilians amid latest border clashes
The ICRC urgently calls for restraint and de-escalation. All parties must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, which are intended to limit harm to the population, especially loss of civilian life and damage to civilian objects including essential infrastructure. Those who are wounded must be allowed to get the care they need.
The ICRC continues its bilateral, confidential dialogue with both parties while closely monitoring the humanitarian consequences of the ongoing clashes. We stand ready to support National Red Cross Societies and concerned government agencies in providing necessary assistance to those affected..
About the ICRC
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial and independent organization with an exclusively humanitarian mandate that stems from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. It helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often alongside its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.
