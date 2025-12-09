Remarkable centenarian: Honoring Carl Wier, American hero

A century of service

On Oct. 12, 2025, in Mauston, Wisconsin, a heartfelt celebration unfolded beneath the modest ceiling of St. Patrick’s parish basement. This gathering was not just marked by colorful balloons and cake—this was a tribute to a man whose century-long journey embodies duty, resilience and boundless love: Carl Wier, who had just turned 100 on October 7.

The Tomah VA Medical Center, through the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), honored Wier as part of VA’s Centenarian Recognition Program. This national initiative celebrates Veterans who have reached the extraordinary milestone of 100 years of age. Launched in November 2020 by then-Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, and proudly continued by Secretaries Denis McDonough and Douglas Collins, the program has since coordinated over 1,000 centenarian recognitions across the country, including special acknowledgments for Veterans in their late 90s. Wier is the 28th centenarian recognized by the Tomah VA since the facility began participating in the program in July 2024.

Wier was born in 1925. At just 17, he answered the nation’s call by enlisting in the Marine Corps during World War II. In all, he wore the uniform for nearly four decades, having served with the Air National Guard from 1950 to 1979 and with the active duty Guard and Reserve until 1986.

Wier remained active in retirement. He spent his days in his garage, immersed in hobby projects and crafts, and with his large family—seven children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.

Honoring a remarkable Centenarian

During the heartfelt celebration, Dr. Bryan Prahl, the Tomah VA Medical Center associate director, presented Wier with a framed, hand-signed letter of appreciation and a special VA challenge coin from the VA Secretary. “It was a profound honor to present Mr. Wier with this recognition on behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Dr. Prahl remarked. “His life of service—spanning nearly four decades in uniform—is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our Veterans.”

The celebration’s emotional weight was heightened by the presence of Wier’s family, friends and representatives from VA, all gathered to express their gratitude for his lifetime of service.

