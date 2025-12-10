Survive and thrive through self-compassion

December marks the beginning of a very merry and bright season for many, filled with lights, traditions and joyful events. But the final month of the year often carries a heavier side, too—including financial pressure, hectic schedules, complicated family dynamics, loneliness, grief and even seasonal depression.

VA understands that December can be demanding for everyone, including Veterans and their care partners. Fortunately, there’s a way to navigate the holiday rush with more peace, presence and compassion. And it all starts with being gentle with yourself.

The gift that keeps on giving

While it may not be customary to give ourselves presents during the holidays, the gift of self-compassion is one we all deserve. A mindset rooted in self-kindness can help us manage stress, regulate emotions, and stay grounded when life feels overwhelming. By staying mindfully aware, connecting with others, and choosing kindness over judgment, we create the conditions for a happier, healthier season—for ourselves and those around us.

Self-compassion is simple in theory, but often hard in practice. It can feel easier to extend grace to others than to ourselves. That’s why Whole Health encourages taking a self-compassion break when emotions run high. Here’s how a brief pause can help reset your mindset:

Pause and find a state of mindful awareness.

Locate the source of your discomfort.

Say it out loud.

Remind yourself that you’re not alone in what you’re feeling.

Breathe.

Be kind, forgive yourself and release judgment.

This small, intentional practice can be a powerful act of self-love—one that restores balance and helps you move forward.

Let it slow: A mindful approach to the holidays

Life doesn’t always come wrapped in pretty paper with a bow, and the holiday season is no exception. From the bustle of shopping and packed schedules to the emotional strain of family dynamics or loneliness, December can bring a flurry of stress.

But there’s a remedy for the seasonal “scaries,” and it can even be sung like a holiday jingle: “Let it slow, let it slow, let it slow.” When we stop, breathe and give ourselves compassion, we create space for peace amidst the chaos.

If you’re unsure how to begin, you’re not alone. VA Whole Health offers tools to help Veterans and staff build compassion skills, cultivate emotional resilience and deepen their understanding of the shared human experience.

Self-compassion resources

’Tis the season to not just survive, but thrive. VA encourages Veterans and employees to prioritize their #WholeHealth with these resources:

Make this December your most meaningful yet by putting your Whole Health front and center. Connect with your nearest facility or visit Whole Health.