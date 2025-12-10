Statement on the Cabinet meeting of 5 December 2025

A. Issues In the Environment

1. Economy

1.1. Eskom Turnaround gains momentum

1.1.1. Cabinet welcomed continuing improvement in Eskom’s financial and operational performance for the first six months ending September 2025. Eskom recorded a profit of R24.3 billion after tax, which is 37% higher than the same period in 2024.

1.1.2. In the same period, Eskom delivered consistent energy supply with only four days of load-shedding. Electricity supply reliability stood at 96% in 2024/25, improving to 98% year-to-date.

1.1.3. Eskom’s solid performance demonstrates the efficacy of Eskom’s recovery plan initiated under Operation Vulindlela structural reforms programme, the level of competence of Eskom’s management team and its board, and the focused leadership of the Minister of Electricity and Energy.

1.2. South Africa’s economy remains on positive momentum with GDP and employment growth

1.2.1. Cabinet welcomed the positive momentum in the economy as indicated by the 3rd Quarter GDP figures released by Statistics South Africa. The GDP grew by 0.5% in the period July – September 2025, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of expansion, driven be strong performances in mining, agriculture and services, and contributions from finance, government services, and manufacturing.

1.2.2. The GDP growth in the 3rd Quarter of 2025 was accompanied by an increase in employment which increased by 248, 000 jobs, and a decrease in unemployed people by 360, 000 as announced in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

1.2.3. In addition, the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative, which provides young people with pathways into the economy, has now reached the 200 000 jobs milestone. To date, YES has placed over 202 558 young South Africans in 12-month, quality work experiences and it is supported by more than 1 900 corporate partners.

1.2.4. Furthermore, IMF just lifted South Africa’s growth forecast to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026, up from earlier projections of 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

2. International Relations

2.1. SA Leverages G20 Presidency to direct world leaders focus on Africa and the global South’s development

2.1.1. Cabinet joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in extending its appreciation to all South Africans for their role in ensuring our successful G20 Presidency which culminated in the recently hosted G20 Leaders’ Summit.

2.1.2. During our G20 Presidency, South Africa firmly placed Africa’s development Agenda in the purview of G20 leaders and mobilized consensus on meaningful actions to address the challenges constraining South Africa, Africa and the global South’s development. For more information on this, visit South Africa’s G20 website on www.g20.org.za

2.1.3. Cabinet noted the recent position of the United States regarding South Africa’s participation in the upcoming G20 SHERPA meeting and the expressed intentions to exclude South Africa, a G20 founding member, from participating in the 2026 G20 meetings.

2.1.4. While this development is regrettable, as a founding member, South Africa’s commitment to the G20’s principles and collaborative framework remain unwavering. The 2025 G20 Summit demonstrated the power of multilateralism and cooperation, and Cabinet remains confident that multilateralism and cooperation are the path to shared prosperity for all people of the world.

2.2. IBSA Leaders continue to champion the global South’s development Agenda

2.2.1. Cabinet welcomed the successful hosting of the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders meeting on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. At IBSA, South Africa called for a revitalisation of South-South cooperation to drive inclusive growth, advance sustainable development and accelerate the reform of global governance institutions.

2.2.2. IBSA nations are well positioned to champion the priorities of the global South, including scaling up climate finance, enhancing food and health security, supporting foundational learning and mobilising investment for disaster risk reduction.

2.3. 4th Bi-National Commission (BNC) meeting between South Africa and Mozambique focus on accelerating implementation of BNC decision

2.3.1. President Cyril Ramaphosa led South Africa’s delegation to the 4th South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC) meeting in Maputo, Mozambique.

2.3.2. The 4th BNC reached agreement through 99 decisions with implementation timeframes in areas ranging from economic cooperation & development, diplomatic cooperation, safety and security, and social development.

2.3.3. Presidents Ramaphosa and Chapo directed the Ministers of both countries to ensure tangible progress with implementation of the 4th BNC decisions. Progress on the implementation of the decisions will be reported during the 5th BNC meeting in South Africa.

2.3.4. The two Presidents also officiated the official launch of the Sasol Hydrocarbons Processing Integrated Infrastructure in Inhassoro Town, Inhambane Province on 3 December 2025.

3. Safety and Security

3.1. Winning the battle against Crime as statistics indicate a decline across categories

3.1.1. Cabinet welcomed the reported decline in crime across most crime categories according to the South African Police Service (SAPS) released crime statistics for the first and second quarters of 2025 financial year.

3.1.2. The crime statistics, covering the period from April to September 2025, show significant reductions in serious and violent crime, with murder rates dropping substantially. Murders decreased by 6.5% in the first quarter and by 11.5% in the second quarter.

3.1.3. Cabinet commended law enforcement agencies for the continuing hard work against crime and calls upon society to join the fight against crime.

A. Cabinet Decisions

1. Implementation plan to drive Growth and Inclusion

1.1 Cabinet approved the implementation plan to drive growth and inclusion based on the priorities of the 7th Administration’s Medium-Term Development Plan.

1.2 The Plans aims for a coordinated and focused implementation of prioritized economic development interventions which were designed under multiple initiatives.

1.3 The core pillars of the Plan are:

1.3.1 Economic reforms to fix the fundamentals

1.3.2 Public service reforms to build a state that delivers

1.3.3 Industrial Policy reforms to pursue new areas of growth

1.4 The focused and prioritized implementation will give the Plan the same impetus of the Structural Reforms programme under Operation Vulindlela.



2. Implementation Plan for Critical Minerals Strategy (CMS) for South Africa

2.1 Cabinet approved the Critical Minerals Strategy Implementation Plan, which details a roadmap to leverage opportunities in mineral wealth arising from the surge in demand for critical minerals due to their increased applications in digital technology, defence, healthcare, consumer electronics, and electric vehicles amongst others.

2.2 The implementation plan focuses on six pillars, which are: (i) geoscience mapping and exploration, (ii) value addition and localisation, (iii) research, development and innovation, (iv) infrastructure and energy security, (v) financial instruments, and (vi) regulatory harmonisation.

2.3 The implementation of the Critical Minerals Strategy will significantly contribute to economic growth and job creation.

3. Draft Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection (CIRP)

3.1 Cabinet has approved the Draft Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection (CIRP) for public consultations.

3.2 This revision builds on the the Final White Paper on CIRP approved by Cabinet in 2024, updating certain policy propositions and adding detailed guidance on proposals contained in the original version.

3.3 Key enhancements include integration of recommendations from Operation Vulindlela’s report on visa policy reforms; and additional clarity and detail to strengthen implementation of immigration and citizenship policies.

3.4 The revised White Paper aims to ensure a coherent, modernised approach to citizenship, immigration and refugee protection that supports national development, and national security objectives including the First Safe Country principle, which encourages refugees to seek protection in the first country they reach, that is considered safe.

4. Medium Term Development Plan Bi-Annual Progress Reports

4.1 Cabinet received and considered the bi-annual progress reports on the implementation of the 2024 – 2029 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) for April to September 2025.

4.2 The reports provided an overview of government departments’ performance over the six-month period, highlighting areas of performance successes, as well as areas where delivery is lagging or facing obstacles. Cabinet deliberated these findings and emphasised the need for continued focus on implementation.

4.3 Further in-depth briefings will be provided by the Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, together with co-chairpersons of Cabinet Clusters.

5. National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children (NSAAC)

5.1 Cabinet approved the National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children (NSAAC), a strategy that aims to accelerate action for the welfare and development of children and adolescents across South Africa.

5.2 The strategy focuses on closing the food gap; stimulating language and learning in every young child; protecting children and teenagers through reduction of substance abuse; timeous screening and referring children with hearing & visual disabilities and build identity & agency for children.

5.3 The strategy emphasises collaboration and shared responsibility to ensure that every child has an opportunity to thrive. Members of the public can access the Strategy (NSAAC) on www.dsd.gov.za.

6. The 5th National Plan of Action for Children (NPAC) 2025 – 2030

6.1 Cabinet approved the 5th NPAC 2025-2030 which ensures implementation of the NSAAC. This is a strategic framework to address the rights, needs and well-being of children in the country. The plan aligns with international frameworks, particularly the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and national legislation, including the Constitution and the Children's Act of 2005.

6.2 Building on progress since 1996, the 5th NPAC provides a comprehensive roadmap to protect and promote children’s rights, recognising persistent challenges while reaffirming government’s commitment to creating a better future for the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

6.3 Key focus areas include empowering every child as a rights-bearing, active citizen; strengthening systems and partnerships to ensure holistic child development; and addressing priority areas that improve health, education, safety and social inclusion.

6.4 The NPAC reflects a collaborative approach between government and partners to ensure that all children are recognised, empowered and enabled to thrive.

7. Programme of Action to address Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)

7.1 Cabinet approved a comprehensive Programme of Action to address GBVF, including a service delivery framework and institutional arrangements to drive a whole of society in addressing this scourge.

7.2 The comprehensive Programme of Action focuses on the implementation of the following five priorities:

a. Prevention and rebuilding social cohesion: Focusing on eliminating the social acceptance of violence and addressing structural drivers. Greater effort will be made to engage men and boys in prevention dialogues to dismantle harmful norms and toxic masculinity.

b. Enhanced law enforcement protection, safety, and justice: Aimed at strengthening the criminal justice system to ensure protection and justice for survivors. Expanded victim-friendly facilities and specialised GBV desks at SAPS stations are part of this effort.

c. Victim and survivor centred support: Seeks to provide equitable access to high-quality services across justice, health, and education sectors. Emphasis is in integrated support systems that prioritise dignity, healing, and empowerment, ensuring survivors receive comprehensive care without discrimination or delay.

d. Communication and stakeholder Engagement and Mobilisation: Focuses on transforming social norms at all levels through consistent, evidence-based messaging. It aims to challenge harmful attitudes, promote gender equality, and mobilise communities to actively participate in ending GBVF.

e. Institutional arrangements: Ensures strong governance and accountability mechanisms across all spheres of society. Calls for firm, coordinated leadership and clear institutional roles to drive implementation, monitor progress, and enforce accountability.

7.3 Victims of violence are encouraged to use the 24-hour Gender-Based Violence Command Centre hotline: 0800 428 428 to report abuse and access support services.

8. Draft National Open Science Policy (OSP)

8.1 Cabinet approved the draft National Open Science Policy (NOSP), a proposed framework designed to guide the country’s approach to Open Science. Open Science refers to the practice of making scientific research, data and processes accessible to the public and the broader scientific community.

8.2 The policy aims to promote transparency, collaboration and innovation in scientific research, while addressing national priorities and aligning with global trends.

8.3 A central goal is to enhance the availability of research outputs including findings, publications, data and tools for researchers, policymakers, students and the public.

8.4 The policy advocates for collaborative research, both within South Africa and with international scientific communities, and encourages global partnerships through open data sharing.

8.5 By fostering openness and inclusivity, the approved OSP positions South Africa to advance scientific progress and innovation for societal benefit.

9. Report On the Performance of Research and Development (R&D) Tax Incentive Programme For 2022/2023 Financial Year

9.1 Cabinet approved that the performance report of the 2022/23 R&D to be tabled in Parliament.

9.2 Government offers R&D tax incentive in terms of Section 11D of the Income Tax Act of 1962 to encourage private sector R&D activities. The incentive is based on 150% tax deduction on approved operational expenditure incurred on R&D activities, making it one of the most generous R&D tax incentives globally.

9.3 In 2022/23, the programme received 188 project applications from 77 companies with total planned R&D expenditure estimated at R1.5 billion. Most applications were received from large companies with an annual turnover of R100 million and above.

9.4 The highest number of project applications came from Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

10. Draft Regulations Related to Institutions as National Research Facilities and Regulations to the Declaration of Research Institutions

10.1 Cabinet approved the publication for public comments of the Draft Regulations on the Establishment and Governance of National Research Facilities (NRFs) and Draft Regulations on the Declaration of Research Institutions.

10.2 These regulations provide a framework to identify eligible research institutions for purposes of funding, national priority alignment, data-sharing and oversight.

10.3 The framework seeks to identify institutions that possess a public research mandate, appropriate infrastructure, capabilities, expertise, and services that advance the National System of Innovation, support the national research Agenda, and fulfil the mandate of the National Research Foundation.

10.4 The proposed Regulations aim to strengthen governance and ensure that research institutions play a strategic role in driving innovation and supporting South Africa’s development objectives.

B. Bills

1. Draft Gas Bill, 2025

1.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the draft Gas Bill, 2025 to Parliament for further processing. The Bill seeks to repeal the Gas Act of 2001 and introduce a modernised legislative framework that reflects recent technological developments in gas transportation and storage.

1.2. The Bill also addresses challenges experienced in the implementation and enforcement of the current Act by positioning South Africa to better manage its gas resources and infrastructure in line with global best practices and national energy priorities.

1.3. The Bill empowers the National Energy Regulator of SA to set, monitor and regulate distribution tariffs, regulate the registration regime and to determine suitable period for licenses.

1.4. The Bill also seeks to provide empowering provisions for a centralized strategic planning regarding new gas facilities, particularly the transmission and regasification facilities that form the backbone of gas importation and bulk transportation to ensure national energy security.

2. Natural Scientific Professions (NSP) Bill, 2025

2.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the Natural Scientific Professions Bill, 2025 for public comments. The main objective of the Bill is to update and replace the Natural Scientific Professions Act of 2003 which regulates natural science professions in the country.

2.2. The draft Bill introduces an updated legal framework for registration, regulation, ethical standards and scope of practice for natural scientists with an aim of modernising governance of the profession, ensuring alignment with current scientific practices and international standards

C. Appointments

All appointments are subject to verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

1. Cabinet approved the following appointments:

1.1 Mr Nkhumeleni Victor Vele as Director-General (DG) at the Department of Tourism (extension of contract).

1.2 Mr Mbulelo Service Tshangana as DG at the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (extension contract).

1.3 Ms Mammetse Masemola as Head of Infrastructure South Africa in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure,

1.4 Mr Riaan Botha as Deputy DG: Facilities Management in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

2. Cabinet concurred to the following appointments:

2.1 Mr Themba Ngubeni as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mzimvubu Tsitsikama Catchment Management Agency,

2.2 Mr Nkhetheleni Norman Ngidi as the CEO of the Film and Publication Board

2.3 Mr Makgatho Mello as the Managing Director of the State Information Technology Agency,

2.4 Cabinet concurred to the following Board appointments:

B. Director to the Board of Eskom.

(i) Ms Thandeka Zondi-Mthembu

C. Board of the National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute:

(ii) Ms Thuli Mokgele; and

(iii) Adv. Matefo Joyce Majodina.

D. Non-Executive Directors on the Board of the South African Maritime Safety Authority:

(i) Adv. Vusumzi Sihawu (Chairperson),

(ii) Mr Mervyn Burton (Deputy Chairperson),

(iii) Dr Owen Peter Muller Horwood,

(iv) Mr Sandile Keswa,

(v) Dr Natalie Skeepers, and

(vi) Adv Nosipho Sobekwa.

E. Members to the Central Energy Fund (CEF) Board:

(i) Adv. Lindelwa Nobantu Nziba,

(ii) Mr Niel Jansen, and

(iii) Mr Persely Msingathi Madokwe.

F. Full-time and part-time members of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa:

(i) Ms Ria Govender (Deputy Chairperson),

(ii) Mr Willibrod Majola, and

(iii) Ms Nomfundo Maseti.

G. Members to the Companies Tribunal:

(i) Judge Mohammed Navsa,

(ii) Judge Kathleen Satchwell,

(iii) Judge Robert Nugent,

(iv) Judge Boissie Henry Mbha, and

(v) Judge Visvanathan Ponnan.

H. Members to the South African Council for Space Affairs:

(i) Adv. Luthando Simphiwe Mkumatela (Chairperson),

(ii) Dr Maria Ria Nonyana-Mokabane (Deputy Chairperson and dtic representative);

(iii) Adv. Icho Kealotswe-Matlou

(iv) Mr Shafique Amid Dean Allie;

(v) Mr Kebeditswe Medupe;

(vi) Mr Sydney Linden Petzer;

(vii) Mr Vincent Molawa Ngoetjana;

(viii) Dr Reshma Mathura;

(ix) Mr Nhlanhla Michael Mabaso;

(x) Mr Itumeleng Makola (DSTI representative);

(xi) Dr Sarisha Harrylal;

(xii) Ms Yolanda Nxumalo;

(xiii) Mr Flenk Mnisi (DCDT representive)

(xiv) Colonel Tamara Thomas-Herwels (DoD representative ); and

(xv) Mr Levers Mabaso (DOT representative)

I. Members to the Board of Land Affairs:

(i) Ms Lusanda Nomasongo Netshitenzhe (Chairperson);

(ii) Ms Precious Hlengiwe Makoe (Deputy Chairperson);

(iii) Adv. Anthonie Michael Viviers;

(iv) Mr Pierre-Jeanne Alexander Gerber; and

(v) Mr Tsietsi Hamilton Madonsela.

J. Members of Amatola Water Board:

(i) Dr Gaster Sharpley (Chairperson),

(ii) Ms Litha Charlotte Geza (Deputy Chairperson),

(iii) Ms Noxolo Phoebe Abraham,

(iv) Mr Mxolisi Sibam,

(v) Ms Siphumezile Thuthuka Songelwa,

(vi) Mr Simnikiwe Xawuka,

(vii) Ms Nomfundo Princess Douw-Jack,

(viii) Mr Bhekuyise Henry Makedama,

(ix) Ms Nondumiso Pumela Ngonyama,

(x) Ms Sinovuyo Ngumbela, and

(xi) Mr Trevor Balzer.

K. Members to the Sentech Board:

(i) Mr Themba Phiri (Chairperson - remainder of his term of office)

(ii) Dr Silvia Sathekge,

(iii) Dr Lebogang Mphahlele-Ntsasa

L. Compensation Fund Advisory Board:

(i) Ms Dinao Lerutla (Chairperson)

(ii) Ms Unathi Nosipho Mdledle-Mkize

(iii) Mr Ernest Thabo Thipa

(iv) Ms Nolitha Pietersen

(v) Ms Milly Ruiters

(vi) Mr Thembinkosi Mkalipi

(vii) Mr Mohamed Carrim

(viii) Ms Leevendree Pillay

(ix) Mr Jan Mahlangu

(x) Ms Mulalo Murudi

(xi) Ms Mamokete Roseline Mokoena Hadebe

(xii) Ms Frieda Monyane Mudau

(xiii) Ms Masedi Lonkokile

(xiv) Mr Duncan Luvuno

(xv) Mr Janek Wilimiec

(xvi) Mr Fani Xaba

(xvii) Ms Tertia Ndlovu

(xviii) Dr Nothando Moyo

(xix) Ms Kresantha Pillay

(xx) Mr Sudeshan Pillay

(xxi) Dr Tshepo Moses Sebibe, and

(xxii) Mr Kevin Cowley.

M. Appointment of SETA Chairpersons and Accounting Authorities

i. Prof. Puffy Soundy (Agricultural Sector Education & Training Authority-Agri SETA)

ii. Dr Ntombana Sekgaphane (Banking Sector Education & Training Authority – Bank SETA)

iii. Ms Karabo Mhlongo-Mbele (Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education & Training – CATHS SETA)

iv. Ms Tsakani Beatrice Nkambule (Chemical Industries Education & Training Authority - CHIETA)

v. Dr Olwethu Siphuka (Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training – ETDP SETA)

vi. Ms Morwesi Ramonyai Thonga (Energy and Water Sector Education & Training Authority – EW SETA)

vii. Dr Dala Prittish (Finance & Accounting Services Sector Education & Training Authority - FASSET)

viii. Mr Siyabulela Ngcukana (Food & Beverage Manufacturing Industry Sector Education & Training Authority – FoodBev SETA)

ix. Ms Theresa Otto (Fibre Processing & Manufacturing Sector Education & Training Authority - FP&M SETA)

x. Dr Nomsa Mnisi (Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority – HWSETA)

xi. Ms Refilwe Matenche (Insurance Sector Education & Training Authority -InSETA)

xii. Prof Hoosen Rasool (Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority - MERSETA)

xiii. Ms Emma Mphahlele (Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority – MICT SETA)

xiv. Dr Nomusa Zethu Qunta (Mining Qualification Authority - MQA)

xv. Dr Kenneth Maimela (Public Service Sector Education and training Authority - PSETA)

xvi. Mr Chris Setlhako (Safety and Security Sector Education and training Authority - SASSETA)

xvii. Mr Themba Dlamini (Transport Education Training Authority - TETA), and

xviii. Mr Thulani Tshefutha (Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority – W&RSETA)

D. Updates to Cabinet

1. Implementation Of Two Major Human Settlement Development Projects in Gauteng

1.1. Cabinet noted the progress on implementing two major human settlements projects in Gauteng, aimed at providing nearly 68 000 households in Lufhereng (City of Johannesburg) and Mooikloof (City of Tshwane).

1.2. The Lufhereng Development is envisioned as more than just housing, but a fully integrated community with social and economic amenities including schools, crèches, clinics, places of worship, parks, open spaces, business and commercial nodes and recreational facilities. The minimum housing yield for Lufhereng is estimated at 32 636 units. The Mooikloof Mega Residential Development is expected to deliver approximately 50 000 housing units.

1.3. These projects are anticipated to create significant employment opportunities during construction and beyond, while also stimulating small-business development and local economic growth, which are critical interventions in a country grappling with high unemployment and inequality.

2. South African Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Indicators Report, 2025 findings

2.1. Cabinet noted the findings of the 2025 STI Indicators Report and its key highlights. The report shows that while South Africa has established a solid foundation for a national science and innovation system, this system remains fragmented across government, academia, industry, and civil society.

2.2. This fragmentation, combined with persistent underfunding, limits the country’s ability to translate research outputs into commercial products or social innovations.

2.3. The report calls for stronger integration among government, academia, industry, and civil society to drive coordinated investment in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), with implementing mechanisms that enable the translation of research outputs into tangible economic and social benefits, thereby enhancing South Africa’s global competitiveness.

3. Post-School Education and Training state of readiness

3.1. Cabinet was briefed on the state of readiness for the 2026 academic year in the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector. The 2026 application cycle opened in September 2025 – earlier than in previous years – and closed on 15 November 2025.

3.2. Real-time data verification is now fully integrated with the Department of Home Affairs, South African Revenue Service and the South African Social Security Agency to automate household income and citizenship checks. To strengthen fraud prevention, biometric and physical identification measures have also been introduced.

3.3. Furthermore, NSFAS will have full-time capacity at each institution of higher learning during the registration period to support institutions and students with funding-related challenges.

3.4. A war room will be established and will be made up of representatives from the Department of Higher Education and Training, NSFAS, institutions of higher learning and student bodies. This war room will meet weekly to assess challenges and where interventions are needed.

3.5. In addition, NSFAS has updated its communications protocol to ensure that students receive information quicker online, over the phone and person

4. National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) sustainability

4.1 Cabinet received and noted a report on the status of student financial aid and the sustainability of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Cabinet acknowledged the systemic challenges that have undermined the stability and credibility of the scheme and endorsed the implementation of urgent stabilisation measures, including strengthening governance and ICT systems, and improving disbursement mechanisms.

4.2 Cabinet further welcomed the progress in consultations with key stakeholders across government, higher education institutions, student formations, and labour. It agreed that a new sustainable student funding model must be finalised by early 2026, with a focus on long-term affordability, differentiated support for university and TVET students, and improved efficiencies in application, allocation and appeals processes. Cabinet noted several policy and institutional options under consideration and reaffirmed the centrality of public financial aid in advancing equitable access to post-school education and training

5. Tourism Growth Partnership Plan (TGPP) 2025 – 2030: Driving inclusive growth and job creation

5.1. Cabinet was briefed on the TGPP 2025 – 2030, which sets out a five-year framework to accelerate inclusive, sustainable tourism-led economic growth. The plan leverages partnerships across public, private and community sectors to boost international arrivals and domestic tourism, diversify products, create jobs, strengthen resilience and ensure community benefits.

5.2. Cabinet noted that the TGPP outlines five strategic objectives, six priority programmes and an implementation roadmap with measurable KPIs, supported by phased investment and multiple funding sources.

5.3. Cabinet further noted that tourism growth has already surpassed the 2030 targets, including surpassing pre-pandemic tourism receipts, jobs created (with focus on youth and women), and focuses improving rural value capture, upgrading infrastructure and embedding climate-smart practices.

3.2. 13th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ)

3.2.1. Cabinet noted and welcomed the successful hosting of the 13th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ), which took place from 1 to 5 December 2025 in Pretoria. The conference was jointly convened by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), underscored the critical role of science journalism in addressing global inequalities and strengthening public confidence in science.

3.2.2. The conference yielded significant outcomes, including commitments to advance ethical journalism, enhance regional capacity-building, foster technological innovation and promote African leadership in science diplomacy.

E. Upcoming events

1. Reconciliation Month

1.1. South Africa will commemorate Reconciliation Month throughout December, culminating in the National Day of Reconciliation on 16 December 2025 to be held at the Ncome Museum in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal.

1.2. This year’s commemoration will be observed under the theme: “From Shared Histories to Shared Futures through New Paths and Innovation”, while the 2025 National Day of Reconciliation will be marked under the theme: “Reaffirming Reconciliation for Future Generations”.

1.3. Cabinet calls on all South Africans to build on the foundations laid over three decades of democracy by mentoring young people, supporting inclusive local enterprises and engaging in open and honest dialogue that fosters understanding and shared purpose.

1.4. Reconciliation Month serves as an important reminder that the freedom and democracy we enjoy today were not free, they are directly linked and shaped by South Africa’s history of injustice and inequality, however, the country’s shared future depends on collective efforts to heal, unite and innovate together.

F. Messages

1. Caution Against Severe Weather Conditions

1.1. Cabinet urges all South Africans to exercise extreme caution amid the severe weather conditions, including heavy rains, thunderstorms and hailstorms across various parts of the country. Credible weather information can be accessed on the South African Weather Service website: www.weathersa.co.za

2. Condolences

Cabinet expressed its heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of:

i. Former SARS Commissioner Mr Oupa Magashula, who steered revenue collection during the challenging 2008 global economic downturn. In his early career, Commissioner Magashula worked as a trade unionist before joining the corporate sector and later the public service.

ii. Judge Leonora van den Heever, the first woman ever to serve as a judge in South Africa. Her pioneering career opened doors for generations of women in law and remains a lasting example of judicial excellence.

iii. Mr Sunny Singh, one of South Africa’s most dedicated freedom fighters, who served a 10-year sentence on Robben Island. He contributed immensely to youth development and played a significant role in South Africa’s political transition during the advent of democracy.

iv. Mr Dennis Pather, esteemed South African journalist, author and former editor of several leading publications including the Daily News. His contribution to shaping media discourse in South Africa will be remembered with great respect.

v. Dr. Jennifer Glennie, who was an advocate for social justice and made an immeasurable contribution to equal access to education for all and the transformation of society. She also made a significant contribution to shaping and strengthening higher education policy and governance in our country in her roles as Member of the Council for Higher Education (CHE), Council and Broad Transformation Forum Member at the University of South Africa (UNISA) and Council Member at Sol Plaatje University.

vi. Franklin Abraham Sonn, an educator, diplomat and businessman who played a significant role in the country's transition from apartheid to democracy. He was South Africa's first ambassador to the United States under a democratic government, serving from 1995 to 1999.

3. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well wishes to:

i. The Springboks for beating Ireland in the Quilter Nations Series 2025, and for remaining undefeated throughout the entire series. The Springboks also concluded the 2025 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour Test season with a 73-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff, remaining unbeaten for a second consecutive year.

ii. the Proteas for making history with their first Test Series victory in India in 25 years. This achievement has strengthened South Africa’s position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 – 27 standings, where the defending champions currently occupy second place.

iii. the Matric Class of 2025 for the successful completion of their final exams. Cabinet acknowledges the hard work by the Department of Basic Education in delivering exams without major incidents. Marking has officially commenced across designated centres, with more than 52 000 markers appointed nationally.

iv. the CSIR on celebrating its 80th anniversary on 5 October 2025. For eight decades, the CSIR has been at the forefront of scientific and technological innovation, licensing technologies locally and internationally and delivering solutions that have strengthened the development of a capable state. These include ventilators that saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine certificates enabling international travel and smart ID cards developed with the Department of Home Affairs, among many others.

v. South Africa’s re-election to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, ending a four-year gap since 2021. The re-election took place at the 34th session of the IMO Assembly in London on 28 November 2025, placing South Africa under Category C for the 2026 – 2027 term. This category comprises countries with specific interests in maritime transport or navigation, ensuring balanced representation of all major geographic regions worldwide. South Africa will use this position to promote a constructive African perspective in global maritime governance.

vi. Orlando Pirates Football Club for winning the 2025 Carling Black Label Cup. The strength of domestic soccer is a significant contributor to the growing strength of the National Football Team Bafana Bafana who will represent South Africa in the 2026 Soccer World Cup.

4. Prioritising Safety, A Shared Responsibility this Festive Season

4.1. Cabinet wishes all South Africans a joyous festive season filled with love, peace and safe celebrations with family and loved ones and for the Christian community a merry Christmas. Cabinet further calls on the public to prioritise safety on the roads, in communities, in public spaces and events during this festive season.

4.2. The Department of Transport (DOT) has introduced a new Festive Season Safety Strategy to protect drivers, pedestrians and passengers. Eight hundred national road traffic law-enforcement officers, supported by various other law-enforcement agencies, will be deployed throughout the festive season to monitor compliance with traffic regulations and maintain safety. Additional 558 newly trained police officers will be deployed to ensure public safety during this busy period.

4.3. Road users are reminded to adhere to the rules of the road, cooperate in roadblocks and refrain from reckless behaviour, including drinking and driving, using mind-altering substances, speeding and using mobile phones while driving.

4.4. Parents, caregivers and guardians are encouraged to ensure that children are always supervised and protected from hazardous situations. When travelling, ensure that seat belts are securely fastened and at public venues, keep a close eye on children to prevent accidents or cases of children getting lost or going missing.

4.5. The public is also warned to remain vigilant against scammers and fraudsters, who often exploit the festive season to target unsuspecting individuals. Report any fraudulent activity to the police or relevant authorities immediately.

4.6. Cabinet reminds everyone that safety is a shared responsibility. Let us all work together to prevent road accidents, injuries and fatalities during this busy period.

Wishing you a joyful season and a happy new year.

