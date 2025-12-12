Submit Release
Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on Deputy Minister Steve Letsike’s admission to Steve Biko Academic Hospital

The Ministry in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) informs the public that Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, MP, has been admitted to Steve Biko Academic Hospital for a medical procedure.

The Deputy Minister, Letsike, is receiving the necessary treatment. The Department is urging the public to respect the Deputy Minister’s privacy during this time, allowing the medical team to focus on care.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate. The Deputy Minister is in good spirits and is receiving excellent care at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, where she is expected to remain hospitalised for only a short period.

Enquiries:
Head of Communication
Mr Cassius Selala
Cell: 060 534 0672

