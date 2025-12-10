Attorney General Brenna Bird Continues Fight to Protect Children from Harmful A.I. Company Practices

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced she has joined a bipartisan letter to OpenAI, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and other major artificial intelligence software production and distribution companies demanding more quality control and other safeguards over chatbot products.

The coalition is demanding the companies take stronger action to protect users who may not realize the dangers they can encounter on platforms where A.I. exists. The coalition points to numerous incidents of harm — particularly affecting vulnerable populations — involving unregulated interactions with chatbots.

“We’re putting the A.I. giants on notice: our children’s well-being will not be exploited for profit,” said Attorney General Bird. “We know these companies use practices that lure children into addiction to their platforms. Then, their lax security leaves our kids open to extremely harmful content. I’m happy to join this coalition to let these companies know we will fight to protect our children.”

Joining Iowa in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and West Virginia-led letter are attorneys general from: Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

