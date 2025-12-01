Attorney General Brenna Bird Secures Election Integrity Win for Iowa

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird announced her office has secured a victory for the integrity of Iowa’s elections with a settlement agreement between Iowa and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Under President Biden, the Department of Homeland Security told the Iowa Secretary of State that Iowa had hundreds of noncitizens on our voter rolls, but they would not tell us who they were, nor grant us access to the database that would give us the information. This all happened on the eve of election day 2024.

To safeguard the integrity of Iowa’s elections, the Attorney General’s Office sued the Biden administration to gain access to the database. The Trump Administration has agreed to settle this lawsuit.

“Only American citizens can vote in Iowa elections,” said Attorney General Bird. “This agreement with the Trump Administration will help Iowa safeguard the integrity of our elections for years to come by preventing an illegal vote to cancel out the vote of Iowa citizens.”

The settlement secured by Attorney General Bird requires the Department of Homeland Security to provide Iowa officials with access to the federal immigration database. This binding agreement will last for 20 years, during which time Iowa will have free access to the cutting-edge technology necessary to prevent noncitizens from voting in Iowa elections.

Read the full settlement here.

