Governor Katie Hobbs Nominates Jessica Manuell to Arizona Game and Fish Commission

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the nomination of Jessica Manuell as a member of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Manuell is a lifelong hunter, angler, and wildlife conservationist with a strong background in agricultural business management and animal science.

Manuell has taught hunter education since 2018 and was recognized as the “New Hunter Education Instructor of the Year” by the Arizona Game and Fish Department. In 2021 she received an award from the Arizona Game and Fish Commission as the “Buck Appleby Hunter Education Instructor of the Year.” Manuell recently became certified to teach bowhunter education.

She has been a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Safari Club since 2018 and a member of the Arizona Mule Deer Organization since 2020.

Manuell is the Community Engagement Specialist for Colossal Management LLC, a professional fundraising company. She is also the volunteer Arizona state representative for Próis women’s hunting gear.

Manuell earned her masters degree in crop and soil science from Oregon State University. She and her husband and daughter currently live in Parks, Arizona. Her nomination is pending confirmation by the Arizona Senate.



