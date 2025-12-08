Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Local Water Users to Willcox AMA Groundwater Users Advisory Council

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs appointed five local leaders to the inaugural Willcox Active Management Area (AMA) Groundwater Users Advisory Council (GUAC). Each member resides within the Willcox groundwater basin, and is a water user who has a stake in the future of their community’s water supply. The Councilmembers will provide guidance and recommendations to the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) as the agency continues to develop a custom AMA Management Plan that is tailored to protect the groundwater supplies for Willcox basin water users.

“Today I am pleased to announce these appointments to the Willcox AMA Groundwater Users Advisory Council to continue my efforts in giving rural Arizonans local control and input over rural groundwater policy,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am confident that these five local leaders will be a strong voice for their communities as the State works hand in hand with local water users to develop cutting edge groundwater policies and programs for the Willcox AMA.”

The Governor’s five appointments to the inaugural Willcox Groundwater Users Advisory Council are as follows:

Caleb Blaschke

Caleb Blaschke is the City Manager for Willcox, Arizona, a role he has held since 2018. During his tenure, he has achieved significant milestones such as securing over $30 million in grants, launching a 5311 dial-a-ride transit initiative, fostering a prosperous environment for business growth and attraction,revitalizing parks with upgraded facilities, and investing in the City’s public works and infrastructure. Prior to Willcox, Caleb worked as the Assistant to the City Manager in Flagstaff and as a Management Analyst in Bakersfield. Caleb's educational background includes degrees from Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University, and a Master's in Public Administration from the University of Arizona.

Doug Dunlap

Doug Dunlap is a third generation farmer in the Sulphur Springs Valley, whose family has farmed in the Willcox Basin for 56 years. Farming with his wife and children, the Dunlaps grow corn, cotton, beans, oats, and barley. Dunlap's JDD Farms was awarded 2023 Conservation Farmer of the Year by the Willcox/San Simon Natural Resource Conservation District, the 2016 Willcox Agriculture Person of the Year, and is an active member of the local community.

Ed Curry

Ed Curry is a fourth-generation farmer and has been farming in Pearce, Arizona for over 40 years. As President of Curry Seed and Chile Company, Curry has helped drive Arizona to the forefront of chile seed development, with the majority of all chiles grown commercially in the United States able to trace their genetic origins back to Curry’s Arizona farm. In 2022, Curry served as Chairman of the International Pepper Conference, and was also recognized as Agriculturist of the Year by the Arizona Association FFA. Curry was appointed to the Governor's Water Policy Council in 2023 and is regarded as a leading voice in Arizona agriculture promoting water stewardship.

Mark Spencer

Mark Spencer has lived in Arizona since 1974 and has had a long career in the Aerospace industry beginning with Sperry Flight Systems in the early 80’s. Mark came to the Pearce area to enjoy the quiet, rural lifestyle of Cochise County. Groundwater level declines forced Mark and his to deepen the well for their home, and as water levels continue to fall, he has been an advocate for moving forward reasonable approaches to managing the area’s critical groundwater situation.

Tedd Haas

Tedd Haas has farmed in the Willcox Groundwater Basin for nearly four decades, primarily growing cotton, corn, pinto beans, and various hay crops. Haas has been an early adopter of water conservation practices, pioneering water efficient irrigation methods since the 1990's. Haas has served as President of the Willcox/San Simon Natural Resource Conservation District, as well as on the boards of the Cochise County Farm Bureau, Cochise County Farm Service Agency, and Willcox High School FFA.

The 1980 Groundwater Management Code established a five-member, Governor-appointed Groundwater Users Advisory Council for each initial and subsequent Active Management Area. Members are appointed to six year terms to represent groundwater users in their respective AMA. Each Council provides advice and recommendations to ADWR on the groundwater management programs and policies within the AMA.

For more information on the Willcox AMA: https://www.azwater.gov/ama/willcox-ama