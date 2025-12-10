Influential Women Profiles Stacy L. Smith: Owner & Principal Interior Designer at TS & Company, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Visionary Interior Designer Transforming Properties into Modern, Functional, and High-Value SpacesStacy L. Smith, a seasoned contract interior designer, brings over two decades of expertise in commercial, multi-family development, and investment property projects. As Owner and Principal Interior Designer at TS & Company, Inc., Stacy combines creativity, technical skill, and strategic project management to transform outdated properties into modern, high-value spaces. From conceptual vision to final execution, she ensures every project balances functionality, aesthetics, and client satisfaction, guided by her core belief: “Never stop learning.”Stacy’s journey began in a quaint Midwestern town with a population of just 125, where the simplicity of life instilled in her a deep appreciation for authenticity and originality. After moving to Jacksonville, Florida, in 2001, she found inspiration in the vibrant coastal city, which has become her home and canvas for creative exploration.A graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design and additional studies in Graphic Design, Stacy holds both NCIDQ and RID certifications, which enhance her credibility in the field. Her extensive professional background includes senior occupancy and MAC planner positions at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care and CBRE, where she mastered space planning, budget analysis, and scope management. She also served as Senior Interior Designer for RDB Design Associates, where she contributed to major projects for Mayo Clinic and Baptist Hospitals, among many other corporate clients. Stacy excels at leveraging cutting-edge visualization techniques, ensuring that her clients’ visions come to life through impactful designs that merge style, efficiency, and sustainability.Her most recent projects highlight her versatility and ability to elevate diverse spaces. These include the new construction of Grand Ocean in Atlantic Beach, and The Grande, a bar and lounge also located in Atlantic Beach. These projects exemplify her commitment to creating functional, visually striking environments that resonate with the community and clientele alike.Stacy is a dedicated volunteer whose compassion shines through her daily and weekly work with women in recovery. She recently expanded her service by joining The Salvation Army, where her support continues to bring hope and stability to those in need.Reflecting on her career, Stacy emphasizes the importance of discerning opportunities. “The best career advice I’ve ever received is that it’s okay to say no to a project,” she shares. “I’ve learned that taking my time to carefully evaluate opportunities allows me to focus on work that aligns with my vision and values.” This strategic approach not only guarantees quality in her designs but also helps in building a strong, authentic brand reflective of her expertise and passion.For young women entering the interior design industry, Stacy has valuable advice: “Be prepared to learn continuously and to build a strong network. Embracing every opportunity to expand your skills and connect with others in the field will open doors, foster growth, and help you create a successful and fulfilling career.”The interior design industry is highly competitive, and Stacy acknowledges the challenge of standing out among many talented professionals. However, she views this saturation as an opportunity to differentiate oneself by cultivating a unique design voice, building a strong personal brand, and embracing innovative approaches. “By focusing on quality, creativity, and meaningful client relationships, designers can stand out and turn competition into a pathway for growth and distinction,” she explains.Transparency, honesty, and clear communication are core values that guide Stacy in both her professional and personal life. She believes that being upfront and open fosters trust and builds lasting relationships with clients, colleagues, and collaborators. “Transparency ensures everyone is aligned on expectations, timelines, and goals,” she notes, while honesty helps address challenges constructively. Clear communication bridges gaps, prevents misunderstandings, and creates an environment where ideas can flourish, resulting in projects that truly reflect a shared vision and purpose.Stacy L. Smith remains passionate about interior design as both an art and a discipline. She continues to expand her expertise while inspiring others in the field. Her life motto, “When it rains, look for rainbows; when it’s dark, look for stars,” embodies her optimistic outlook, which infuses every project under her guidance with hope, creativity, and a touch of magic.Learn More about Stacy L. Smith:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stacy-smith or through TS & Company, Inc., www.tscodesigns.com Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.