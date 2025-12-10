Stephanie Torres Recognized by Influential Women for Innovation in U.S. Hematology and Rare Disease at Takeda

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Innovation and Excellence in Specialty and Ultra-Rare Disease ManagementIn the ever-evolving landscape of pharmaceuticals, Stephanie Torres stands out as a top-performing Key Account Manager specializing in U.S. Hematology and Rare Disease at Takeda. With a wealth of experience in specialty and ultra-rare disease management, gene therapy, and biologic product launches, Torres exemplifies a commitment to innovation, leadership, and patient care.A proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences, Stephanie’s journey into the pharmaceutical industry is marked by a solid foundation in scientific research and strategic account management. Her academic pursuits at Ross University School of Medicine further equipped her with the knowledge necessary to navigate complex medical landscapes.Before her tenure at Takeda, Stephanie held pivotal positions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Insys Therapeutics. At BioMarin, she played a crucial role in the launch of Roctavian, the first FDA-approved one-time gene therapy for severe Hemophilia A, a milestone that has transformed the lives of patients and their families. Her leadership at Insys Therapeutics as District Sales Manager involved overseeing multiple states and leading a team of high-performing representatives, showcasing her ability to drive results while fostering collaboration.Stephanie’s success is attributable to her strategic thinking, cross-functional collaboration, and relentless commitment to improving patient outcomes. Her unique talent for bridging scientific insight with business execution has garnered her numerous accolades, including recognition in Takeda’s EPIC Leadership Development Program and the esteemed #WeAreRareAmbassador distinction. She has also served as a mentor and advisor within her organization, helping shape new talent and promote excellence in rare disease care and account management.Prior to her transition into the pharmaceutical sector, Stephanie contributed to groundbreaking research at the National Institutes of Health. With several publications in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, she explored neurodevelopmental mechanisms and prevention strategies for conditions such as fetal alcohol syndrome and Down syndrome, laying a solid groundwork for her future endeavors in the industry.Stephanie credits her success to her passion for innovation and her desire to make a meaningful impact in healthcare. “I want to set a positive example for my children, showing them that it’s possible to build a fulfilling career while maintaining a strong family life,” she shares. Her approach to professional development is guided by the belief that you should listen more than you speak and never hesitate to pause and collect your thoughts before responding. “Your integrity and reputation are among your greatest assets — they open doors that skill alone cannot. And always keep a long-term vision in mind: think about where you want to be in ten years, then work backward to align each professional step with that desired destination,” she emphasizes.For young women entering the pharmaceutical field, Stephanie offers invaluable advice: “Stay passionate about the patients you ultimately serve. Communicate with clarity and respect, listen closely to your customers, and approach each day with purpose. Remember that every dose of the therapy you represent has the power to change someone’s life — and that impact begins with you.”As she navigates the complexities of today’s pharmaceutical landscape, Stephanie acknowledges the challenges posed by rapid scientific and technological advancements. “The key is to translate these innovations into meaningful value for patients and healthcare providers,” she notes. Each breakthrough therapy presents an opportunity to better understand and support the unique needs of patients, enhancing individualized care and outcomes.Driven by purpose, compassion, a steadfast commitment to honesty and integrity, and a continual pursuit of knowledge, Stephanie Torres continues to make a profound impact in the rare disease community. Her dedication to connecting innovative therapies with those in need reinforces her status as a leader in the field, inspiring colleagues and patients alike.Learn More about Stephanie Torres:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stephanie-torres Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

