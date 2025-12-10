City of Angels Announces Kevin Pollak as the 2025 Angel Award Recipient

Kevin Pollak Eastwood Performing Arts Center QR code for Red Carpet Gala at the Harmony Gold

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin Pollak, a multi-award winning actor, producer, writer, and director with many years of experience in the industry (most known for his roles in ‘The Usual Suspects,’ ‘The Whole Ten Yards,’ ‘A Few Good Men,’ ‘Sweetwater,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ etc.) will receive an Angel Award at this year’s City of Angels Film Festival’s Red Carpet Awards Gala at the Harmony Gold Theater on December 14th for his extraordinary work as an actor and contributions to the film industry throughout his 40-year career.“We are delighted to honor Kevin with the Angel Award and feel that he is an inspiration to so many with his stellar career and significant industry contributions.” says festival director, Lisa K. Crosato.City of Angels Film Festival highlights in 2025 include screenings of ‘Gunner’ (directed by Dimitri Logothetis, starring Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth), ‘Third Degree Burnout’ (Nivi Jaswal and Darren Suffolk), ‘Betye Saar: Ready to be a Warrior’ (Angela Robinson Witherspoon, featuring John Legend and more), ‘Sweetwater’ (directed by Martin Guigui, starring Everett Osborne, Kevin Pollak, Carry Elwes, Jeremy Piven), Swedish film ‘Let Me Be’ (directed by Dorit S Christensen), and the travel comedy ‘An American Abroad’ (directed and starring Marcia Kimpton) and stunning short film The Pearl Comb (by UK filmmaker, Ali Cook) amongst many more. Projects such as the feature film ‘Sae’ (Yusaku Mizoguchi) and short film ‘The Things We Do’ (Clotilde Delavennat) will hold their premieres at the festival. This not-to-be-missed international event will run from December 11th through 14th at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center with the Red Carpet Awards Gala taking place at the Harmony Gold Theatre on December 14th.Tickets for the festival and Gala are on sale now on Eventbrite: https://cityofangelsfilmfestival.eventbrite.com This year selected filmmakers and writers can look forward to winning the following prizes:One of the winning writers will meet with Adam Novak who oversees story development at William Morris Endeavor (WME);Winner of the best cinematography category will receive a $15K camera package rental grant, the PANAVISION Cinematography Award (courtesy of the official 2025 festival sponsor, PANAVISION);One of the filmmakers will be presented with the inaugural International Impact Award (presented in partnership with United Nations Association - Los Angeles)Official Selections can be viewed by clicking the link below:City of Angels Film Festival is one of the most respected and well established film festivals in LA and in the top 1% Best Reviewed festivals in the world. The festival has been mentioned in Forbes, Deadline, Variety and British Cinematographer Magazine among others. COAFF has been championing and showcasing films that reflect equality, inclusivity and diversity since their launch in 2019.This year’s festival sponsors include: Panavision, Apropos Productions UK, The Capital Grille, United Nations Association Los Angeles and First Entertainment Credit Union.Follow us on our socials: Instagram:@cityofangelsfilmfestival or facebook.com/coawffYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChdSVJxMh3agPbdpkvNCM8w

