CITY OF ANGELS FILM FESTIVAL' S WINNING WRITER TO MEET WITH ADAM NOVAK, WHO OVERSEES STORY DEVELOPMENT AT WME

CITY OF ANGELS FILM FESTIVAL LOGO CITY OF ANGELS FILM FEST SIGNATURE

City of Angels Film Festival Will Run December 11th-14th 2025

Writers deserve to be acknowledged in a more meaningful way in film festivals, and this is our festival’s way to step up the game. We want more career opportunities for our writers.” — Lisa K. Crosato

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GET A CHANCE TO TAKE YOUR CAREER TO ANOTHER LEVEL AND ENTER CITY OF ANGELS FILM FESTIVAL BEFORE THE FINAL DEADLINE OF OCTOBER 22ND https://filmfreeway.com/coaff City of Angels Film Festival is proud to announce that this year’s Official winning writer for Best Screenplay will get a Zoom meeting with Adam Novak who oversees Story Development at William Morris Endeavor (WME).City of Angels Film Festival is calling for screenplays from all over the world and encourages both veteran and new writers to send in their scripts on Film Freeway Festival director and founder Lisa K. Crosato is excited about this incredible opportunity for writers and says, “Writers deserve to be acknowledged in a more meaningful way in film festivals, and this is our festival’s way to step up the game. We want more career opportunities for our writers.”City of Angels Film Festival is a four-day event taking place at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Hollywood and welcomes filmmakers and writers from around the world to experience screenings followed with filmmaker Q&As, networking events, industry panels and more. COAFF is an Imdb qualifying festival and in the top 1 percent BEST REVIEWED festivals in the world. For more information visit: www.cityofangelsfilmfestival.com Official Selections for the 6th Annual City of Angels Film Festival will be announced November 4th, 2025. The festival’s Red-Carpet Gala will take place December 14th with Gala location and Angel Award recipients to be announced.This year’s Official Sponsors include Panavision, Final Draft, Apropos Productions UK, and United Nations Association Los Angeles.We are welcoming new sponsors, and you can reach our team for more information on sponsorship or for general questions email: coawff@gmail.comInternational media relations: Julita LitkowiecFor more information visit our website: www.cityofangelsfilmfestival.com Follow us on our socials: IG: @cityofangelsfilmfestival or facebook.com/coawff

