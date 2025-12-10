'The Holy Grail of Ufology': Banned 1947 Roswell Yearbook and Massive UFO TV Broadcast Archive Head to Online Auction

UFO "Holy Grail" The Only Known 1947 Roswell Air Force Base Yearbook To Exist This is a photo of Major Jesse Marcell A portion of the largest UFO broadcast libarary set for auction on December 13th.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a story that reads like a Hollywood script, an artifact long considered lost to history—and deliberately erased by military command—has resurfaced. On Saturday, December 13, 2025, Direct Auctions will offer the 1947 Roswell Army Air Force Base Yearbook, an item known as the "Holy Grail of Ufology" and believed to be the only copy in private hands.This legendary artifact headlines "The Ultimate UFO TV Collection," a massive archive amassed by Emmy Award-winning producer Chris Wyatt, which documents the golden age of UFO investigation. The auction invites TV production companies, historians, filmmakers, and the global UFO community to bid on a turn-key production library that experts estimate contains enough material for five to six full-length television documentaries.A Discovery at the 509th HangarThe chain of events that brought this banned historical document to light began in 1996, during the premiere of Roland Emmerich's alien invasion blockbuster, Independence Day. Chris Wyatt attended the event accompanied by the world’s most famous Area 51 whistleblower, Bob Lazar.Following the screening, FOX hosted an exclusive after-party inside the hangar of the 509th Bomb Wing at Roswell Army Air Force Base—the exact location where the alleged alien craft and bodies were taken following the 1947 crash. Amidst the festivities, which included military personnel who had witnessed the 1947 event, Wyatt was approached by an elderly officer familiar with his investigative work. In the shadow of the very history being celebrated on screen, the officer revealed the existence of a "Rosetta Stone" for the Roswell incident.The Great PurgeThe officer recounted a chilling secret: immediately following the legendary 1947 crash, base command issued a strict directive to confiscate and destroy every copy of the base yearbook. The military’s motivation was tactical; they feared the yearbook would serve as a directory for the media, providing names and faces that would allow the international press to track down and interview the personnel stationed at the base during the sensitive recovery operation.While the government reportedly succeeded in destroying the bulk of these records to maintain the cover-up, this specific copy was secretly hidden away by the officer. For decades, it remained his "prized possession," the only book to escape the purge."Tell the Story"Nearing the end of his life and relying on an oxygen tank, the officer told Wyatt he was the perfect person to own the book and "tell the story." He urged Wyatt to use the yearbook to locate and interview the remaining military personnel listed in its pages, as well as their children—figures like Jesse Marcel Jr., who famously claimed to have held parts of the alien craft in his hands. Wyatt agreed to the mission. He purchased the artifact on the spot, paying five figures to help cover the dying officer's funeral expenses. Now, for the first time, this piece of history is available to the public.A "Turn-Key" Archive for ProducersWhile the yearbook serves as the narrative anchor, the broader collection offers a definitive acquisition opportunity for production companies and streaming executives7. The successful bidder will acquire full worldwide broadcast rights to 39 hours of never-aired, broadcast-quality interviews with the field's most controversial and celebrated figures.Compiled between 1992 and 2004 during Wyatt's tenure as Hollywood’s go-to producer for paranormal programming, this vault provides a foundational stock footage library that bypasses the need for expensive third-party clearances.The archive features intimate, long-form sessions with the titans of Ufology, including:● Bob Lazar: Rare, extended sessions with the whistleblower who exposed the S-4 facility and Element 115 to the world stage.● Stanton Friedman: The nuclear physicist known as the "Father of Roswell" and a pioneer of crash retrieval investigations.● Gordon Cooper: One of the original Mercury Seven astronauts who broke silence on his own extraterrestrial encounters.● Linda Moulton Howe: The Emmy-winning investigative journalist famous for her groundbreaking work on animal mutilations.● Budd Hopkins & Dr. David Jacobs: The leading authorities on alien abduction and regression therapy.Additional interviews include researchers such as Dr. Roger Leir (alien implants), Stephen Bassett (disclosure advocacy), Richard Hoagland, Jaime Maussan, and Jim Dilettoso.Unproduced IP and Rare AssetsBeyond the video archive, the auction includes significant intellectual property and physical assets ripe for immediate development:● "The Bob Lazar Story" Screenplay: An exclusive, never-produced feature film screenplay chronicling the life of Bob Lazar—a prime asset for studios looking to capitalize on the renewed interest in Area 51.● The Wendelle Stevens Photo Archive: A rare cache of 150+ original photographs from the private archives of Lt. Col. Wendelle Stevens, offering exclusive visual evidence for new productions.● Declassified Government Files: A vast physical vault containing over 500 declassified documents referencing Majestic 12, the CIA, and Project Aquarius, alongside vintage periodicals like Fate Magazine and UFO Report—perfect for establishing historical context and creating B-roll sequences."The Raw DNA of the Phenomenon""This isn't just a collection of tapes; it is the raw DNA of the UFO phenomenon," Wyatt states. "For a production company, this is an amazing opportunity. You are acquiring the unvarnished truth from the people who lived it, several who have passed, on broadcast-quality masters. It is time to pass this torch to the next generation of paranormal TV producers"."We are fielding calls from documentary filmmakers and UFO historians from every corner of the globe," Schwarz explains. "This is shaping up to be the most hotly contested auction I have ever hosted".GLOBAL BIDDING, GLOBAL SHIPPING AND WORLDWIDE BROADCAST RIGHTS ARE AVAILABLEDate: Saturday, December 13, 2025Platform: Direct Auctions (Global Online Bidding via iCollector)Registration: https://www.icollector.com/auction.aspx?as=111116 About Direct AuctionsLed by Jeff Schwarz, Direct Auctions drives the industry standard in global, high-volume asset disposal. The company bridges the gap between major originators and the secondary marketplace, specializing in high-value film and TV production assets, movie memorabilia, and intellectual property rights.Media Contact:Mike McCune | mike@directauctions.ca | 778.957.3777

