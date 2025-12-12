MEDIA ALERT: Final Call for Massive 'Turn-Key' UFO TV Production Library and Broadcast Rights Auction

A portion of the largest UFO broadcast libarary set for auction on December 13th. UFO "Holy Grail" The Only Known 1947 Roswell Air Force Base Yearbook To Exist Astronaut Gordon Cooper interview on UFO, Aliens and humans on mars

Auction features 39 hours of unreleased tapes, Bob Lazar interview, Astronaut Gordon Cooper confession tapes & the only 1947 Roswell Air Force Base Yearbook.

They're Going To Have To Confess Up To Having Misleading The Public For A Lot Of Years” — Astronaut Gordon Cooper

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Auctions has issued a final industry alert regarding the auction of "The Ultimate UFO TV Library," scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, December 13, 2025. This high-volume asset liquidation offers television networks, streaming platforms, and production companies a rare opportunity to acquire a complete, broadcast-ready production archive with full intellectual property (IP) rights.The auction features the private vault of Emmy Award-winning producer Chris Wyatt, known for specials such as UFOs: The Real X-Files and UFOs Above & Beyond. Documenting the "Golden Age" of UFO investigation from 1992 to 2004, this collection is being positioned as a "project-in-a-box" for content creators looking to bypass expensive third-party licensing fees and acquire primary source material.A "Holy Grail" Resurfaced: The 1947 Roswell YearbookThe centerpiece of the auction is an artifact long considered lost to history: the 1947 Roswell Army Air Force Base Yearbook. Known as the "Holy Grail of Ufology," this specific copy is believed to be the only one in private hands, having survived a reported military purge immediately following the legendary crash.The backstory of this lot reads like a Hollywood script. In 1996, during the premiere of the film Independence Day, producer Chris Wyatt attended an exclusive after-party held inside the hangar of the 509th Bomb Wing at Roswell—the precise location where the alleged alien craft and debris were taken in 1947. Amidst the event, Wyatt was approached by an elderly officer who revealed a chilling secret: following the crash, base command had issued a directive to confiscate and destroy every yearbook to prevent the press from identifying and interviewing base personnel.This officer had secretly hidden his copy, which became his "prized possession." Nearing the end of his life, he sold the yearbook to Wyatt to ensure the story would be told, with the proceeds going toward his funeral expenses. Now, for the first time, this "Rosetta Stone" of the Roswell incident—which lists the names and faces of the witnesses to history—is available for public acquisition.The Gordon Cooper "Lost Confession" TapesAnother headline asset is the "Lost Interview" with Mercury Seven astronaut Gordon Cooper. Cooper, the pilot of Faith 7 and Commander of Gemini 5, was a national hero and the first man to sleep in space. However, in this unreleased 1999 recording, he breaks with official NASA protocol to discuss his personal experiences with Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and his views on the Martian surface.The 45-minute master tape captures Cooper in an unguarded moment, directly challenging the "dead planet" theory. He discusses specific geological anomalies, describing "river-washed gullies" on Mars and suggesting that the standard narrative regarding the planet’s habitability is incomplete. Cooper goes on record to discuss the "possibility we might find somebody hidden in these caves," alluding to a biological presence that contradicts decades of official reports.Beyond Mars, Cooper alleges a systematic effort by defense agencies to manage public perception since the Cold War. He speculates on the tape that authorities are currently "looking for a way out" of the secrecy because they will eventually "have to confess up to having misleading the public for a lot of years." This tape represents a significant piece of IP for any documentary filmmaker seeking to explore the intersection of government secrecy and space exploration.The Bob Lazar Archive: Script and ScreenplayFor studios interested in narrative adaptation, the auction includes unique assets related to Bob Lazar, the whistleblower who famously brought Area 51 and the S-4 facility to global attention.The lot features an original, unproduced feature film screenplay titled "The Bob Lazar Story." This script chronicles Lazar’s account of reverse-engineering extraterrestrial propulsion systems and his claims regarding Element 115. As a never-produced property, it offers a "turn-key" narrative opportunity for studios looking to capitalize on the renewed mainstream interest in Area 51 and UAP disclosure.In addition to the script, the collection includes rare, extended interview sessions with Lazar himself. These tapes, recorded during the height of his public controversy, provide a detailed and intimate look at his claims, serving as essential primary source material for any definitive documentary on the subject.Additional Production AssetsThe "Ultimate UFO TV Library" is designed to be a comprehensive resource for production. Beyond the headline items, the winning bidder will acquire● The Wendelle Stevens Photo Archive: A cache of over 150 original, unseen photographs from the private collection of Lt. Col. Wendelle Stevens, one of the world’s most respected researchers. These images provide fresh visual evidence of historical sightings that have never been seen by the public.● Declassified Government Files: A physical vault containing over 500 declassified documents referencing Project Aquarius, the CIA, and Majestic 12.● Vintage Periodicals: Hundreds of rare, out-of-print magazines such as Fate Magazine and UFO Report, which provide authentic, period-correct B-roll for historical sequences.Industry ReactionJeff Schwarz, owner of Direct Auctions and star of the hit TV series The Liquidator, notes the unprecedented interest from the entertainment sector."In my 40 years of liquidating assets, from major movie sets to multi-million-dollar estates, I have never seen a response like this," says Schwarz. "We are fielding calls from documentary filmmakers and historians from every corner of the globe. This isn't just a collection of tapes; it is the raw DNA of the phenomenon. You are acquiring the unvarnished truth from the people who lived it, on broadcast-quality masters. This is shaping up to be the most hotly contested auction I have ever hosted."GLOBAL BIDDING & WORLDWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLEAuction Details & Registration● Date: Tomorrow, Saturday, December 13, 2025● Time: 10:00 AM PST● Platform: Direct Auctions (Global Online Bidding via iCollector)● Registration Link: https://www.icollector.com/auction.aspx?as=111116 About Direct AuctionsLed by Jeff Schwarz, Direct Auctions drives the industry standard in global, high-volume asset disposal. The company bridges the gap between major originators and the secondary marketplace, specializing in high-value film and TV production assets, movie memorabilia, and intellectual property rights.

