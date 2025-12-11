Astronaut Gordon Cooper’s Lost Confession: Auction House to Sell Rights to Historic Interview Challenging UFO Disclosure

Astronaut Gordon Cooper. Photo credit: NASA Astronaut Gordon Cooper. Photo credit: NASA Astronaut Gordon Cooper interview on UFO, Aliens and humans on mars

"The Ultimate UFO TV Library" heads to auction, offering exclusive broadcast rights to unreleased footage where the American icon alleges a government cover-up.

they're going to have to confess up to having misleading the public for a lot of years” — Astronaut Gordon Cooper

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move set to challenge the history of space exploration and UFO Disclosure, Direct Auctions announces the sale of the "Ultimate UFO TV Library" on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 10:00am pst. The collection’s crown jewel is a lost 1999 interview with Mercury Seven astronaut Gordon Cooper, in which the NASA legend shatters decades of silence to suggest humanity is not alone; and that the government knows it.Buried for over two decades, the footage features the original Mercury Seven astronaut, pilot of Faith 7, and commander of Gemini 5 going on the record to regarding the official NASA narrative regarding the Red Planet. Cooper, the first man to sleep in space and the first to fly two orbital missions, uses his unparalleled status to deliver a moment of candor that defies the standard "official line."A Direct Challenge to the "Official Line"Recorded by producer Chris Wyatt and hidden in a vault for over two decades, the footage captures Cooper in an unguarded, defiant stance, does not mince words, directly challenging the "dead planet" theory of Mars and alleging a systematic effort to mislead the public regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).Cooper, leveraging his status as a space pioneer, points to "river-washed gullies" on Mars and drops a quote that defies the standard narrative:"Still is a possibility we might find somebody hidden in these caves back along these gullies," Cooper states on tape, alluding to a potential biological presence that may have been glossed over by official reports.When pressed on the timeline of disclosure, Cooper suggests that authorities are currently maneuvering for an exit strategy to avoid a loss of credibility."I think they're probably looking for a way of... getting out from under all this because eventually... they're going to have to confess up to having misleading the public for a lot of years," Cooper asserts."Gordon Cooper looked into my camera and said things that would end careers," says Wyatt. "For decades, this groundbreaking interview was purposely locked in a vault, but now in the era of UFO disclosure, it's safe to release the tapes. The world is finally ready for the truth. This isn't just footage; it is the historical DNA of the modern UFO phenomenon. Whoever buys this collection isn't just buying master tapes—they are buying the evidence that commands a rewrite of our history books."A Turn-Key Asset for Media TitansThis auction represents a rare acquisition opportunity in the unscripted content market. The winning bidder secures not just physical tapes, but the Intellectual Property and Worldwide Broadcast Rights to a confession that recontextualizes the modern UFO disclosure movement."This is the acquisition that defines a documentary portfolio," says Jeff Schwarz, star of The Liquidator and owner of Direct Auctions. "We aren't just selling memorabilia; we are auctioning the raw evidence of a 'Cosmic Watergate.' When you have Gordon Cooper on tape discussing his alleged "Close Encounters" with Unidentified Flying Objects, it makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck. This is a piece of history that many likely wished stayed buried. This is the kind of asset that sparks bidding wars among major networks and private collectors alike."The "Ultimate UFO TV Library" InventoryThe auction includes a massive, production-ready archive amassed during the "Golden Age" of UFO investigation (1992–2004). The library offers approximately 39 hours of footage—enough material for multiple feature-length documentaries or a docu-series. Video previews of each tape is available online.Exclusive Lots Include:● Gordon Cooper "Lost Interview" Master Tapes: Full broadcast rights to the roughly 45-minute raw session.● The 1947 Roswell Army Air Force Base Yearbook: The "Holy Grail of Ufology," believed to be the only copy in private hands, documenting the unit active during the crash.● Original "Bob Lazar Story" Script: An unproduced screenplay detailing the accounts of the Area 51 whistleblower.● The Wendelle Stevens Photo Archive: Over 150 original, unseen photographs providing fresh visual evidence of historical sightings.● Declassified Intelligence Documents: A physical library of over 500 documents, including CIA and Majestic 12 papers, serving as essential production B-roll.Auction & Bidding InformationGLOBAL BIDDING & SHIPPING AVAILABLE FOR ALL AUCTION ITEMS.Video Previews Of Each Tape Are Available Online● Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025 - 10:00am pst● Platform: Direct Auctions (via iCollector)● Registration & Catalog: https://www.icollector.com/auction.aspx?as=111116 *** Click "Get Approved To Bid **** (Top Right Corner)● Video Preview (The Cooper Confession): https://vimeo.com/1144759501?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci#t=0 ● Broadcast Quality EPK Drop Box Link: http://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4aogwv79r4lw5q9rrv416/AE4oNmnZmeJ819AJFrtpFB4?rlkey=ik0uyzt50gqjh3xg8q3y90oxy&st=753jks8s&dl=0 About Direct AuctionsDirect Auctions, led by Jeff Schwarz, is a premier asset disposal firm bridging the gap between major originators and the global secondary marketplace. 