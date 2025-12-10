Cromwell Manor Inn Expands Pet‑Friendly Stays, Raising The Bar For Hotels in Cornwall on Hudson NY

Cromwell Manor Inn expands pet-friendly stays with select rooms and local guidance, offering travelers flexible options when visiting Cornwall on Hudson NY.

Our goal is to give guests an easy, welcoming place to stay with their pets while they explore the art, trails, and scenery that draw so many visitors to the Hudson Valley.” — Owner

CORNWALL, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cromwell Manor Inn announced the expansion of its pet‑friendly stays designed for travelers actively seeking hotels in Cornwall on Hudson NY that welcome four‑legged family members. The historic Hudson Valley bed‑and‑breakfast is introducing curated, pet‑accommodating room options alongside easy access to nearby parks, riverfront walks, and outdoor dining—giving guests more flexibility to plan short getaways without leaving pets behind.Pet‑friendly rooms are limited and must be requested at the time of booking. Guests can check dates, review room details, and request a pet‑friendly accommodation at https://www.cromwellmanorinn.com/ or call (845) 534‑7136.“More of our guests want to travel with their pets and still enjoy a restful, place‑rich stay,” said a spokesperson for Cromwell Manor Inn. “We’ve expanded select accommodations and planning support so visitors can focus on what they came for—art, nature, West Point events—and know their pets are welcome in a refined, low‑stress setting.”What’s included in the expanded pet‑friendly offering- Select pet‑friendly rooms in the inn’s historic property, prepared to host well‑behaved dogs in designated accommodations. Availability varies by date; guests should confirm pet‑friendly options during booking.- Easy outdoor access to local walking routes and scenic overlooks throughout the Hudson Highlands area, plus guidance to nearby green spaces suitable for leashed walks.- Planning assistance with suggestions for outdoor dining, coffee stops with patio seating, and seasonal itineraries that work well for guests traveling with pets.The enhancements are tailored to how many visitors now explore the Hudson Valley—shorter stays centered on art, hiking, river views, and culinary stops—with pet‑friendly options available upon request. Travelers can now book select rooms that simplify early‑morning walks, provide quick access to the grounds, and make load‑in and load‑out easy for weekend trips.A historic setting near the top Hudson Valley attractionsSituated at 174 Angola Rd, Cornwall, NY 12518, Cromwell Manor Inn places guests within minutes of hallmark Hudson Valley experiences. The inn is near the acclaimed Storm King Art Center, scenic trailheads throughout the Hudson Highlands, and the United States Military Academy at West Point. Within a short drive, visitors can also reach Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and a growing collection of local breweries, farm markets, and riverfront lookouts.“People don’t just want a pet‑friendly room; they want a base for memorable days,” the spokesperson added. “From sunrise walks to golden‑hour photos, our location makes it easy to stack meaningful experiences into a two‑ or three‑night stay.”Designed for short escapes from NYC and beyondDemand for quick, drive‑to getaways continues to shape lodging in the lower Hudson Valley. Cromwell Manor Inn’s expanded pet‑friendly options meet that demand by bundling flexible check‑in windows, parking close to designated rooms, and on‑request recommendations for outdoor seating, dog‑wash stations nearby, and leash‑friendly routes that start just off the property.The inn’s team maintains up‑to‑date guidance on seasonal conditions and closures, helping guests prioritize the best art, trail, and dining choices for their visit. Guests are encouraged to review the house guidelines for pet stays and to reserve a pet‑friendly room in advance, as availability is limited on peak weekends.Guest experience highlights- Historic character + modern comfort: Individually styled rooms within a serene Hudson Valley setting.- Proximity: Minutes to marquee art, nature, and heritage sites; convenient for West Point events and seasonal festivals.- Local connections: Guidance to nearby patios, markets, and outdoor‑friendly stops that accommodate leashed pets.About Cromwell Manor InnCromwell Manor Inn is a historic bed‑and‑breakfast in Cornwall, New York, offering individually appointed guest rooms in a serene Hudson Valley setting. Minutes from cultural landmarks, river vistas, and the Hudson Highlands, the property serves leisure travelers, wedding parties, and small retreats seeking authentic, place‑driven experiences.

