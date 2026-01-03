UCanPack Expands Small Shipping Boxes Line to Cut Dimensional Weight Costs for E‑commerce

UCanPack expands its small shipping box lineup to help e-commerce brands reduce dimensional weight costs, cut waste, and protect products in transit.

Our expanded small box lineup gives sellers practical options to better match package size to product, manage shipping costs, and maintain reliable protection as parcel pricing evolves.” — CEO

GA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCanPack today announced an expanded lineup of small shipping boxes engineered to help online retailers mitigate dimensional weight (DIM) charges, reduce material waste, and protect products in transit. The U.S.-made range features dozens of in‑stock small formats across multiple strength grades, with low‑minimum custom printing to support on‑brand unboxing at scale.Most standard small shipping boxes ship within 1–2 business days from U.S. warehouses, with typical delivery in 2–5 business days depending on destination. Visit https://www.ucanpack.com/boxes/corrugated-boxes.html Right‑sized cartons that lower total landed costDimensional weight pricing has made package volume as crucial as weight in determining parcel spend. By matching products to right‑sized cartons, brands can minimize void fill, improve cube utilization, and reduce exposure to DIM fees. UCanPack’s expanded small‑format library provides standard e‑commerce sizes—such as 6"×4"×4", 8"×6"×4", 9"×6"×3", 10"×8"×6", and 12"×9"×6"—to speed implementation without process changes.The company’s corrugated program spans ECT‑32 single-wall for standard shipments through ECT‑48 double-wall for heavier or fragile goods, giving operations teams the headroom to balance protection and cost per shipment. A detailed strength guide and a small assortment are available on the company’s site.Performance, protection, and sustainability in one box system- 100% recyclable corrugated with high recycled content and optional FSC‑certified sourcing.- Strength options aligned with use cases: ECT‑32/44 single-wall and ECT‑48 double-wall for added crush resistance.- Right‑sizing reduces dunnage, helps limit DIM exposure, and can lower damage rates in parcel networks.- Soy‑based inks and water‑based adhesives are available for custom prints.Industry guidance continues to emphasize minimizing package volume to control shipping costs under DIM pricing frameworks while reducing overall material usage. Recent corrugated trends also point to leaner, minimalist exteriors paired with purposeful branding to keep experiences premium without over‑packaging.Custom printing and branded unboxing with low minimumsUCanPack offers low minimums for custom printed cartons, enabling direct‑to‑consumer brands to personalize even small orders. Options include one‑ to three‑color flexographic printing, interior messaging, and QR‑enabled panels for post‑purchase engagement. These features allow compact shippers to double as durable transit packaging and on‑brand media—without inserts or extra material.About UCanPackUCanPack is a U.S.-based packaging supplier offering a comprehensive range of corrugated shipping boxes, mailers, tapes, and protective materials. With nationwide distribution and fast fulfillment, UCanPack supports businesses of all sizes with in‑stock options, custom dimensions, and affordable printing—from ECT‑32 single-wall to heavy‑duty double-wall and specialty formats. The company’s solutions are designed to balance protection, presentation, and price for e‑commerce, retail, manufacturing, and shipping centers.

