GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCanPack announced an expansion of its 2025 lineup of heavy-duty large shipping boxes to help shippers reduce transit damage, optimize packing for bulky items, and support automation on the fulfillment floor. The broadened assortment includes double- and triple-wall options, bulk cargo and specialty formats, and custom exterior/interior printing to transform protective packaging into a branded touchpoint.Packaging teams evaluating double- or triple-wall protection for oversized SKUs can request guidance on size selection, strength matching, and print options. For volume pricing, custom sizing, and printing, contact UCanPack at (201) 975‑6272 or visit https://www.ucanpack.com/boxes/corrugated-boxes.html Built for oversized products and real-world shipping conditionsManaging large, heavy, or irregular products places unusual stress on packaging and carriers. The latest UCanPack assortment focuses on strength and right-sizing to protect products while reducing excess material and void fill. UCanPack highlights double- and triple-wall constructions alongside category depth where applicable.On its shipping boxes hub, UCanPack details board-strength guidance and application ranges, with options that align with standard ECT ratings for stacking and transit performance. Product categories and examples are published on UCanPack’s site to make exploration and ordering easy.Key features and options- Heavy-duty construction: Double- and triple-wall choices for added compression and impact resistance on longer lanes and heavier loads.- Right-sizing flexibility: Multi-depth and telescoping formats help minimize air, reduce void fill, and improve dimensional efficiency.- Specialized formats: Weather‑resistant, insulated, bulk cargo, side‑loading, and flat‑panel solutions address common oversized use cases.- Custom printing: Exterior/interior print options (including low-color and full-coverage) to enhance brand recognition and provide clear handling/returns guidance.- Fulfillment-friendly: Consistent case dimensions, options compatible with automated sealing and print/apply workflows, and standardized SKUs to improve pick/pack speed.- Sustainability: Corrugated boxes are recyclable and available with recycled content. Many shippers are piloting box recirculation within controlled networks to reduce waste and cost.Why it matters nowCorrugated remains one of the most recovered packaging materials in the U.S., and right-sized heavy-duty formats can reduce damage rates and material waste while improving stack performance in transit. Industry trend reports point to increased adoption of digital/custom printing for branded unboxing and more precise handling instructions, particularly on larger cartons, where surface area can be used to reduce confusion and support post-delivery. For reference data on materials and recovery, see the U.S. EPA’s materials, waste, and recycling figures.About UCanPackUCanPack provides corrugated shipping boxes and packaging supplies for e‑commerce, retail, manufacturing, and logistics operations. The company’s assortment spans standard and specialty formats—including heavy‑duty double‑ and triple‑wall options—alongside custom sizing and printing services. UCanPack’s goal is to help brands protect products, streamline fulfillment, and elevate the unboxing experience.

