Miller & Miller's online auctions, Dec. 6-7, featured petroliana, historic advertising, soda, general store advertising

Canadian circa 1902 Worth-Martin coin-op cast iron bull’s head perfume dispenser (“Take the Bull by the Horns!”), made in Toronto by Sovereign Mfg. Co. Ltd. (CA$16,520). Late 1920s or 1930s Canadian Eco Model 160 “clock face” Red Rose gasoline pump, a remarkable survivor of a Model 160 "clock face" gas dispenser with glowing dial (CA$153,400). Canadian 1920s single-sided porcelain sign for Five Roses Flour (“The World’s Best Flour”), 41 ¾ inches by 26 inches, graded 8.25 for condition, with great color and gloss (CA$24,780). Canadian 1940s single-sided porcelain sign for Black Cat Cigarettes, regarded as one of the nicest-looking signs in Canadian advertising history, 50 inches by 48 inches (CA$11,210). American 1920s lithographed tin Indian Oil can, featuring the early style Indian Motorcycle logo, showing a stylized Native American head adorned with a single feather (CA$10,030).

The overall top lot of the three sessions was a Canadian 1920s or ‘30s Eco Model 160 “clock face” Red Rose gasoline pump. It soared to $153,400 (Canadian).

The results harken to an old rule many collectors know well: the top five percent of any market is the best long-term investment. Rare items in top condition with great stories set records. ” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Canadian 1920s or ‘30s Eco Model 160 “clock face” Red Rose gasoline pump soared to $153,400; a Canadian 1920s single-sided porcelain sign for Five Roses Flour (“The World’s Best Flour”) gaveled for $24,780; and a Canadian circa 1902 Worth-Martin coin-operated bull’s head perfume dispenser topped out at $16,520 during three sessions of online-only auctions held December 6th and 7th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.The Saturday, December 6th Petroliana & Historic Advertising auction, starting at 9am Eastern time, featured the outstanding Norm West Collection. That evening’s Petroliana, Soda & General Store Advertising session, starting at 6pm, was highlighted by Part 1 of the Bill & Carol Johnson Collection. Part 2 of that same collection was offered on Sunday, December 7th, starting at 9am.The Canadian Eco Model 160 “Clock Face” Red Rose gasoline pump was the star lot of the Dec. 7 auction and the overall top achiever of the three days. It was a remarkable survivor of a Model 160 "clock face" gas dispenser with a glowing dial and a lit Red Rose Gasoline globe on top. It had an original ‘Ashtons Red Rose Gas & Oil’ label, likely the name of the service station that sold Red Rose gas. This early piece of petroliana history easily bested its $35,000 high estimate.The Canadian 1920s single-sided porcelain sign for Five Roses Flour (“The World’s Best Flour”), 41 ¾ inches by 26 inches, graded 8.25 for condition, with great color and gloss, breezed past its $20,000 high estimate. Five Roses became a pantry staple across Canada following its launch in 1888 by the Lake of the Woods Milling Co. (Keewatin, Ontario). The iconic brand emphasized consistency and purity, and its 1915 cookbook was distributed free with purchase.The morning session on December 6th was led by the Canadian circa 1902 Worth-Martin coin-operated cast iron bull’s head perfume dispenser (“Take the Bull by the Horns!”), made in Toronto by the Sovereign Mfg. Co. Ltd. Pull the bull's horns forward and the coin-op dispensed a perfume mist through the bull's mouth (often onto a handkerchief). It would have been mounted in a ladies’ powder room or restroom. It, too, easily surpassed the high estimate.“The results of these sales harken to an old rule many collectors know well: the top five percent of any market is the best long-term investment,” observed Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Rare items in top condition with great stories set records over the weekend. As dad used to say, ‘Always buy the best you can afford, and sometimes the best you can’t afford’”.Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed $1,280,093.50. Fully 1,162 registered bidders placed a total of 18,673 bids. Nearly all 704 lots were sold, and most of the top 50 lots exceeded estimates. Online bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website (MillerandMillerAuctions.com). Phone and absentee bids were taken.A round, Canadian 1930s or ‘40s Supertest Service Station double-sided porcelain dealer sign, five feet in diameter, a great piece of Canadian automotive/petroleum history graded 8.5/8.75, with superb color and gloss, brought $23,600. Also, a Canadian 1940s single-sided porcelain sign for Black Cat Cigarettes, impressive at 50 inches by 48 inches and considered one of the nicest-looking signs in Canadian advertising sign history, sold at just under estimate for $11,210.A Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain “keyhole” sign for King Cole Tea and Coffee, often considered one of Canada's most visually appealing pieces for its unique shape, vibrant colors and regal imagery, realized $10,620, beating the high estimate; while an American 1920s lithographed tin Indian Oil can, featuring the company's early style Indian Motorcycle logo, showing a stylized Native American head adorned with a single feather, finished at $10,030.A Canadian 1920s Five Roses Flour single-sided tin octagonal sign marked "No 12197 Made in England" at the upper center edge and graded Grade: 9.25, with the original hanging cord, found a new home for $9,440. Also, a Bennett EM150 clock face gasoline pump made from painted steel, marked on the front plate and 90 inches tall (with globe), commanded $8,850.A Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain sign for Dominion Tires, 26 inches tall by 82 inches wide and mounted to a wooden frame, graded 9.5 with excellent color and gloss and retaining the original mounting hole flanges, hit $7,670; while a Canadian 1930s solid wood Red Indian Aviation Motor Oil trade show display propeller, eight feet wide, meant to be used as a display hanging over a 1930s trade show booth, stamped "1824" on the edge, reached $7,080.An American 1940s Kendall Motor Oil framed single-sided tin horizontal sign, measuring 12 inches tall by a stout 72 inches wide, graded 8.75 and in untouched original condition, housed in the original painted frame, changed hands for $6,490. Also, a Canadian 1957 Texaco Sky Chief single-sided porcelain gasoline pump sign (“Supercharged With Petrox”), the small size version, marked "P&M Orillia 57" to the lower right, went to a determined bidder for $2,655.An American 1968 Star Trek domed (not traditional rectangular) lunch box with thermos, with Captain Kirk and Dr. Spock featured prominently on the lunch box, in excellent condition with just minor wear, fetched $2,006; while a Canadian 1940s or ‘50s single-sided porcelain Blue Sunoco Gasoline pump sign with reverse baked ad glass, were sold together for $1,770.To watch a brief YouTube clip of some of the December 7th highlights, click on this link:To watch a brief YouTube clip of some of the December 6th highlights, click on this link:Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is off for the remainder of the year, but will come back strong with several important online-only auctions planned for early 2026. They include the following:• Jan. 25: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia• Feb. 12: Post-War Folk Art• Feb. 14: Canadiana, featuring the Howard Pain CollectionMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and their upcoming auction events, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com # # # #

Auction Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.