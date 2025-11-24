Miller & Miller's online-only Gas, Oil & General Store Advertising auction on November 15th grosses $916,624 (Canadian)

Two Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain Ford V8 Dealer signs mounted back-to-back, 79 inches by 76 inches, in the original frame, including brackets (CA$38,350). Canadian 1930s Service Station Equipment Company “ClearVision Model 700” double visible gasoline pump, a show-quality restoration to Supertest branding (CA$42,480). Canadian 1930s double-sided porcelain sign for GM Products / Parts / Service (“Pontiac / McLaughlin Buick / G.M.C. Trucks”), unmarked, 31 ¼ inches by 26 inches (CA$31,860). American 1940s Chevrolet (“Super Service”) single-sided porcelain neon sign, tested and working and measuring 42 ¼ inches by 49 inches, graded 8.75 (CA$30,680). American 1940s single-sided porcelain neon dealer sign for Oldsmobile GM (“Hydra-Matic Drive”), impressive at 31 ½ inches by 67 inches by 9 inches (CA$27,140).

The auction featured the Jason Patzer Collection. The top lot was a Canadian 1930s Service Station Equipment Company ClearVision Model 700 gas pump (CA$42,480).

Results from the Patzer collection prove that the pulse for petroliana continues. While condition is playing a greater factor than it was a few years ago, key signs soared past expectations.” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Canadian 1930s Service Station Equipment Company “ClearVision Model 700” double visible gas pump climbed to $42,480 and two Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain back-to-back Ford V8 Dealer signs sold as one lot for $28,450 in a Gas, Oil & General Store Advertising auction held November 15th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.All prices quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.The two-session, online-only Gas, Oil & General Store Advertising auction featured the outstanding Jason Patzer Collection with a morning session at 9am and an evening session at 6pm (Eastern time). A total of 437 lots came up for bid across the two sessions. Mr. Patzer was a successful home builder but still found time to build such a collection. He took it seriously, sourcing the rare variations. He held nothing back in his quest for rare Canadian petroliana.“Results from the Patzer collection prove that the pulse for petroliana continues,” said Ethan Miller, the president and owner of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “While condition is playing a greater factor than it was a few years ago, key signs soared past expectations. All in all, it was a successful sale.”Most of the higher-dollar items were offered in the morning session, led by the Canadian 1930s Service Station Equipment Company “ClearVision Model 700” double visible gasoline pump, an exceptional example of a show-quality restoration to Supertest branding and colors. Supertest operated numerous gas stations across Canada. The limited run of the Model 700 made this 124-inch-tall gasoline pump very rare. It roared past the $30,000 high estimate to finish at $42,480.The two Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain Ford V8 Dealer signs mounted back-to-back celebrated Henry Ford’s iconic and revolutionary V8 engine, introduced in 1932. The sign was impressive at 79 inches by 76 inches and was retained in the original frame, including brackets, which extended 22 inches in height from the upper edge. Condition grades are as follows: V8: 7.5; Ford Oval: 7.25; Oval: 8.0; V8: 8.0. The high estimate was $25,000 and it sold for $38,350.Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed $916,624. 649 registered bidders placed a total of 11,124 bids. Nearly all lots were sold, and many of the top 50 lots exceeded estimates. Online bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website (MillerandMillerAuctions.com). Phone and absentee bids were also accepted.A Canadian 1930s double-sided porcelain sign for GM Products / Parts / Service (“Pontiac / McLaughlin Buick / G.M.C. Trucks”), unmarked and measuring 31 ¼ inches by 26 inches, blew through the $12,000 high estimate to finish at $31,860. The sign was graded 8.0 on one side and 8.25 the other side and had been given a clear coat restoration to the upper/lower grey borders.An American 1940s single-sided porcelain neon dealer sign for Oldsmobile GM (“Hydra-Matic Drive”), impressive at 31 ½ inches by 67 inches by 9 inches, easily more than doubled the $12,000 high estimate to realize $27,140. The main sign and Hydramatic both graded at 8.75 and the porcelain retained excellent color and gloss. The sign was marked “Walker & Co. Detroit.”A Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain Red Indian Aviation Motor Oil sign (“For Those Who Want the Best”), 26 ¼ inches by 72 ½ inches and in untouched original condition, graded 8.0, showed Red Indian’s distinctive Native American logo, in full headdress (often called a war bonnet), symbolizing the noble characteristics of courage, bravery and hard work. The sign had issues and wasn’t perfect by any means but it still sold within estimate for a respectable $22,420.An American 1940s Chevrolet (“Super Service”) single-sided porcelain neon sign, tested and working and measuring 42 ¼ inches by 49 inches, graded 8.75, was made by Walker & Co. (Detroit), at a time when Chevy dealerships implemented a “Super Service” program designed to promote a comprehensive, high-quality service experience. The neon sign symbolized a new era of full-service automotive care. The $30,680 selling price more than doubled the high estimate.The evening session also contained some tantalizing offerings. They include the following:• A Canadian circa 1940s-1950s Supertest (“Wonder”) Gasoline 10-foot-wide, 3-foot-tall, single-sided porcelain sign, partially restored, marked “General Steel Wares Ltd.” lower right edge, and proclaiming, “Knockless at the Regular Price”. It commanded $6,490.• A Canadian 1930s lithographed tin container for Red Indian Homoil in the handy 4-oz. size, very rare, 5 inches tall, graded 7 with good color and gloss but with significant surface wear, marked “M.M. Co.” reverse (Macdonald Mfg. Co.). It sold for $2,360.To watch a brief YouTube clip of some of the auction’s highlights, click on this link:Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. has a host of exciting online-only auctions lined up for the rest of this year and into early 2026. They include the following:• Dec. 6 (9am EST): Petroliana & Historic Advertising, The Norm West Collection• Dec. 6 (6pm EST): Petroliana, Soda & General Store Advertising, Part 1, Featuring the Bill & Carol Johnson Collection• Dec. 7: Petroliana, Soda & General Store & Soda Advertising, Part 2, Featuring the Bill & Carol Johnson Collection• Jan. 25: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia• Feb. 12: Post-War Folk Art• Feb. 14: Canadiana, featuring the Howard Pain CollectionMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and their slate of upcoming auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com..# # # #

Auction Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.