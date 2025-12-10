Premier Auto Protect Reports Extended Car Warranty Demand Surges as Repair Costs Climb

Premier Auto Protect notes rising interest in extended car warranties as drivers adjust to higher repair costs and longer vehicle ownership cycles.

We’re hearing from drivers who want steadier repair planning, and our focus is on giving them precise coverage details and support they can rely on as vehicles become more complex.” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect , a provider of extended vehicle service plans, today commented on the sustained rise in demand for extended car warranties as vehicle repair costs continue to climb across the United States. Industry indicators show multi‑year increases in out‑of‑pocket repair expenses, influenced by parts complexity, electronics integration, and labor constraints. Independent benchmarks, including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index category for motor vehicle maintenance and repair, have reflected notable price pressures over the past several years. As households plan for longer ownership cycles and higher average vehicle age, more drivers are evaluating protection options beyond factory warranties.Rising repair costs shape consumer behaviorSeveral dynamics are contributing to the shift. Modern vehicles incorporate advanced sensors, modules, and software‑driven systems that can increase diagnostic time and parts costs. Simultaneously, the average age of vehicles in operation has trended upward, increasing the likelihood of component failures outside the original coverage windows. Taken together, these factors have encouraged consumers, dealers, and lenders to view extended coverage as a budgeting tool to help stabilize exposure to unexpected repairs.Recent public data sets and industry reports have chronicled this pattern. For example, the BLS CPI series for motor vehicle maintenance and repair has registered higher costs in recent years. At the same time, cost‑of‑ownership studies have highlighted the budget impact of unplanned maintenance for both newer, technology‑heavy models and older, high‑mileage vehicles. These macro trends are consistent with what the company is hearing from customers and partners in the field.Transparency, process clarity, and service accessWith regulatory attention focused on clear disclosures and fair marketing, Premier Auto Protect emphasizes plain‑language information about coverage, exclusions, and the claims process. The company’s public materials highlight three practical pillars the market is prioritizing:- Coverage clarity: Highlighting what is covered and what is excluded, with easy‑to‑understand summaries and policy details.- Process transparency: Outlining steps from claim initiation to authorization to payment at the repair facility, minimizing uncertainty for drivers and shops.- Accessible service: Enabling customers to use any ASE‑certified repair facility, supporting continuity with trusted local shops nationwide.Plan features referenced in company materialsPremier Auto Protect’s website references the following consumer‑oriented features designed to support confidence and continuity of mobility:- 30 Day Money‑Back Guarantee: A whole month to reconsider and receive a 100% refund, as described on the company’s site.- ASE‑certified facility access: Flexibility to have repair work performed at any ASE‑certified service center.- Roadside assistance reimbursement: Reimbursement for towing/assistance up to policy limits, helping customers address breakdowns and reach a repair shop.Additional information about plans and consumer protections is available on the company’s website at https://premierautoprotect.com/ About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect provides extended vehicle service plans that help drivers manage repair risk beyond manufacturer coverage. The company’s materials emphasize clear plan information, straightforward claims processes, and access to ASE‑certified repair facilities. Premier Auto Protect serves drivers nationwide from its New York City office.

