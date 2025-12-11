DataLark Issues Exclusive Forecast: 2026 to Mark the Year SAP Migrations Become Fully Automated

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprises worldwide ramp up migrations to SAP S/4HANA, data readiness is rapidly becoming the pivotal factor determining project success. In a new interview published by DataLark , LeverX VP of Services and Product Development, Eric Stajda, forecasts that 2026 will be the turning point when SAP data migrations transition from manual-driven efforts to fully automated, AI-assisted pipelines. The conversation outlines clear evidence — from industry pressures to technological maturity — that the migration paradigm is shifting.New Migration Realities: Why 2026 MattersAccording to Eric Stajda, three converging forces make 2026 a critical inflection point: first, fixed and imminent S/4HANA go-live deadlines; second, increasingly distributed and fragmented IT landscapes with interconnected PLM, CAD, ERPs, and supplier portals; and third, widespread maturity in automation and AI technologies capable of handling entire data lifecycles.In 2025, many organizations discovered that legacy data silos, misaligned processes, and incomplete data mapping repeatedly undermined migration efforts. The interview highlights that the costliest delays — data preparation bottlenecks, mapping inconsistencies, reconciliation chaos — are likely to be solved through automation in the coming year.From Manual Spreadsheets to Automated PipelinesData preparation: Where previously teams spent months manually auditing and cleansing legacy data, automated tools will soon analyze large volumes of data, identify issues such as missing attributes or duplicates, and surface actionable insights ahead of mapping.Mapping & transformation: Rather than static, one-time mapping efforts, 2026 will see dynamic, rule-based systems that adapt to evolving source data and keep engineering, CAD, and SAP in sync as updates occur.Cleansing & validation: Data cleansing and validation will shift upstream. Automated checks will ensure quality before any data reaches SAP, reducing the need for firefighting during test cycles.Test loads & migration cycles: With validated and dynamically mapped data, test cycles become smoother and more predictable: incremental loads with fewer errors, less repetition, and more confidence entering the cutover phase.Reconciliation & audit-readiness: Instead of manual reconciliation, automated comparison of source and target data will generate real-time dashboards, track readiness, detect discrepancies, and document everything for audit compliance.A Call to Treat Data as a Continuous WorkstreamEric Stajda emphasizes that success in 2026 will belong to organizations that treat data as a first-class, continuous workstream, not just a preparatory step:“Start early, and treat data as a first-class workstream, not an afterthought.”The interview suggests that regardless of whether a project is in planning, scoping, or mid-execution, introducing automation early — for mapping, cleansing, and validation — can significantly reduce risk and deliver predictable outcomes.About LeverXFounded in 2003, LeverX is a Global System Integrator and trusted SAP partner that provides consulting, implementation, and innovation services worldwide. The company specializes in SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and the broader SAP cloud ecosystem.

