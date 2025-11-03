LeverX Opens AppHaus in Miami to Strengthen Innovation and SAP Collaboration

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeverX , a Global System Integrator and trusted SAP partner, has opened LeverX AppHaus Miami , a new innovation hub designed to inspire collaboration, creativity, and digital transformation across the Americas.Following the success of its first location in Wrocław, Poland, the company’s second AppHaus in Miami strengthens LeverX’s commitment to advancing human-centered innovation through SAP solutions.The Idea Behind LeverX AppHaus MiamiLeverX AppHaus Miami was established to provide a dynamic space for clients, partners, and LeverX experts to collaborate on designing, testing, and implementing solutions that deliver measurable value.Within this creative environment, organizations can leverage design thinking and rapid prototyping methodologies to transform business ideas into tangible outcomes. AppHaus enables participants to explore fresh perspectives by combining creativity with SAP technologies, reimagine business processes, and shape new digital experiences.Strategic Choice of the Miami SiteLeverX’s decision to locate its newest AppHaus in Miami aligns with the city’s growing reputation as a global center for innovation and entrepreneurship. At the intersection of North America, Latin America, and Europe, Miami provides ideal access to international talent and customers, fostering connectivity and cross-regional collaboration.The city’s thriving technology ecosystem and multicultural business environment create an optimal setting for co-innovation workshops, client sessions, and partnership initiatives. This location also allows LeverX to engage more closely with clients in key industries such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, finance, and professional services, which enables faster collaboration and prompt, tailored support.Celebrating Innovation and PartnershipThe grand opening event, which took place on October 23, 2025, brought together business leaders, partners, and clients. It marked a major milestone in LeverX’s growth journey. The celebration featured interactive sessions, demonstrations, and design-led experiences showcasing the AppHaus environment's creative potential.Notably, the event welcomed Dr. Victor Lozinski, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board at LeverX, and Jan Gilg, Chief Revenue Officer & President, SAP Americas and Global Business Suite, whose participation in the ribbon-cutting ceremony emphasized the close relationship between SAP and LeverX in advancing innovation and customer success.The new AppHaus represents more than a physical space; rather, it symbolizes a deeper connection between people, ideas, and technology. This new Miami hub brings LeverX closer to customers across the Americas, enabling stronger partnerships and faster transformation outcomes.Driving Co-Innovation for the FutureLeverX AppHaus Miami will host a range of co-innovation programs, leadership roundtables, and customer workshops, all designed to help organizations unlock new business value with SAP technologies. The hub will serve as a platform for creativity and experimentation, empowering companies to reimagine processes and accelerate digital transformation.By expanding its footprint in the Americas, LeverX underscores its dedication to supporting clients’ innovation journeys and shaping the next generation of intelligent enterprises.About LeverXFounded in 2003, LeverX is a Global System Integrator and trusted SAP partner that provides consulting, implementation, and innovation services worldwide. The company specializes in SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and the broader SAP cloud ecosystem.Operating across North America, Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East, LeverX combines deep technological expertise with a human-centered approach to help organizations broaden their potential to build innovative solutions.For more information, visit www.leverx.com.

