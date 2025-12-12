UCanPack Highlights Regulatory Shift—EPR, PFAS, and Cost‑Smart Shipping Packing Material

UCanPack outlines how EPR rules, PFAS limits, and right-sizing trends are guiding shippers toward compliant packaging that supports cost-smart operations.

We’re helping teams adjust to new packaging rules with clear guidance that keeps protection, compliance, and efficiency aligned so shippers can make informed, practical decisions.” — Owner

GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCanPack , a provider of corrugated cartons, mailers, and related shipping packing material, today highlighted how new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs and emerging limits on per‑ and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are changing packaging choices for shippers. The company outlined a practical framework to maintain protection and throughput while aligning with recyclability expectations and state‑level compliance trends.UCanPack offers consultative support to help teams validate right‑sized configurations, select fiber‑based options, and document supplier attestations for regulatory diligence. To explore packaging that balances protection, compliance, and cost, visit https://www.ucanpack.com/ Packaging is entering a new compliance eraWith packaging now firmly in the policy spotlight, shippers face two converging changes: (1) EPR requirements that encourage higher recycled content, improved end‑of‑life outcomes, and producer accountability; and (2) restrictions on intentionally added PFAS in specific packaging applications. These trends favor fiber‑based, curbside‑recyclable formats and right‑sized configurations that reduce material usage and freight exposure. UCanPack’s approach emphasizes proven, readily implementable specifications over wholesale line‑changes that can disrupt operations.What’s changing and why it matters- EPR momentum. States including California, Colorado, Oregon, and Maine have enacted packaging EPR laws with phased timelines, signaling a market shift toward materials and designs that improve recovery and reduce waste. Reference overviews continue to track policy scope, labeling direction, and implementation timing. See policy trackers such as Packaging Dive’s state tracker for context.- PFAS restrictions. A growing number of state measures restrict intentionally added PFAS in consumer packaging categories, with implications for coatings and liners. As brands seek safer, more transparent options, fiber‑first packaging with known chemistries and declared absence of intentionally added PFAS is becoming a default expectation. For background on PFAS, see the U.S. EPA resources.- Right‑sizing to manage DIM and waste. Packaging that matches product dimensions reduces voids, lowers dimensional weight charges, and cuts filler consumption—benefits that compound across high‑mix ecommerce catalogs. Right‑sized corrugated also improves truckload density while maintaining product protection when paired with repeatable pack standards.- Paperization and consumer preference. Fiber‑based mailers, cartons, and paper void fill align with curbside‑recyclable infrastructure and consumer expectations for simpler end‑of‑life actions. Many shippers are transitioning away from multi‑material designs where equivalently protective fiber solutions exist.Guidance for selecting cost‑smart, compliant shipping packing material1. Prioritize curbside‑recyclable fiber formats. Where protection permits, standard corrugated cartons and paper mailers simplify end‑of‑life and align with EPR objectives to improve recovery.2. Confirm chemistry disclosure with suppliers. Require statements on intentionally added PFAS and coatings; maintain documentation to support internal compliance and customer inquiries.3. Right‑size SKUs with repeatable pack rules. Use carton assortments and inserts that control movement, reduce filler, and standardize pack‑outs for speed and consistency.4. Track material usage and damage rates. Measure void, DIM weight exposure, and returns to validate packaging choices and refine specifications on a predictable cadence.5. Phase changes to protect throughput. Pilot new specs with high‑volume SKUs first; capture time‑per‑pack and damage deltas before broad rollout.About UCanPackUCanPack supplies corrugated cartons, mailers, and related shipping and packaging materials for e-commerce and industrial shippers. The company focuses on practical, fiber‑first solutions that support protection targets, curbside recyclability, and packing‑line repeatability.

