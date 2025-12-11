Car extended warranty company Premier Auto Protect Sees Record Demand Amid Used‑Car Ownership Boom

Premier Auto Protect reports rising demand for its vehicle service programs as drivers keep cars longer and seek predictable protection for major repair costs.

Our team is focused on giving drivers clear options and steady support as they navigate the costs of keeping older vehicles on the road.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect , a car extended warranty company serving drivers nationwide, reported a marked increase in demand for its vehicle service programs in 2025 as used‑car ownership and average vehicle age continue to trend higher. Consumers are retaining vehicles longer, repairs remain complex, and households are seeking predictable coverage for major mechanical expenses.​​Vehicle owners can review plan options and request a free quote at https://premierautoprotect.com/ or by calling 1‑888‑501‑0094.Older vehicles, persistent repair cost pressuresIndustry trackers have noted that the average age of light vehicles in operation in the United States reached a new record in 2025, reflecting longer ownership cycles and durable fleets. Public data also show motor vehicle maintenance and repair costs in the Consumer Price Index remain elevated relative to pre‑pandemic levels, underscoring why more owners—especially those with higher‑mileage vehicles—evaluate extended coverage as a budgeting tool.At the same time, regulators have continued consumer‑protection actions against deceptive warranty schemes, including refund distributions announced in late 2024. These actions highlight the importance of choosing reputable providers and understanding plan terms.Coverage designed for used‑car ownersPremier Auto Protect offers multiple plan tiers aligned to different vehicle needs, including Powertrain, Essential, Premium, and Exclusionary options, plus an EV Exclusionary plan tailored to electric components (such as electric motor, charger, and battery control module) alongside core systems coverage. Depending on tier, covered components can include engines, transmissions, drive axles, cooling and fuel systems, steering, air conditioning, anti‑lock brakes, heating, high‑tech electronics, suspension, and hybrid or EV systems.Customer experience features listed by the company include:- Use of ASE‑certified facilities nationwide.- 24/7 roadside assistance, with towing and rental car benefits per plan terms.- A 30‑day money‑back guarantee is described on its website.Advanced driver‑assistance systems and modern electronics can increase parts and calibration costs when components fail, raising the stakes for vehicles beyond factory coverage. Extended vehicle service programs can help smooth these costs by providing defined benefits for covered failures, rental car allowances, and roadside assistance, depending on the selected plan. As used‑car ownership remains high, providers report that shoppers are placing greater emphasis on transparent plan comparisons, clearly defined exclusions, and the flexibility to work with trusted local repair facilities.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect provides vehicle service programs to drivers nationwide, with plan tiers including Powertrain, Essential, Premium, Exclusionary, and EV Exclusionary. Customers can use ASE‑certified facilities across the U.S. Benefits commonly include 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, rental car coverage, and more, as detailed in plan documents. The company lists a 30‑day money‑back guarantee on its website.

