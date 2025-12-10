Gallery Digital Signage Launches New Reseller-Portal Store to Empower AV and Signage Trade Installers

The BrightShow Product Line Gallery Partner Portal

Gallery Digital Signage announces the launch of its Dealer Portal Store, an online platform exclusively for AV integrators, commercial signage installers.

We know that our trade-partners are the backbone of every successful deployment.” — Jon Miller

SUCCASUNNA, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallery Digital Signage is proud to announce the launch of its dedicated Dealer Portal Store, an enhanced online platform built exclusively for AV integrators, commercial signage installers, and trade-professionals. This launch marks a major step forward in Gallery Digital Signage’s commitment to supporting its trade partners with streamlined ordering, tailored pricing, and robust support.

The new Reseller Portal Store provides verified resellers with a secure, login-protected storefront where they can access trade-only pricing, volume discounts, and exclusive installer resources. Through the portal, resellers can browse the full range of Gallery’s display solutions — from rugged outdoor displays to kiosks, video-walls, and content-management software — making it easier than ever to order hardware, manage client installations, and scale their signage business. This mirrors the growing trend in digital-signage vendors offering reseller programs to support installers and integrators. (dealer.gallerycs.com)

“We know that our trade-partners are the backbone of every successful deployment,” said Jon Miller, Product Director of Gallery Digital Signage. “With this new Reseller Portal Store, we’re giving them the tools and pricing structure they need to deliver exceptional signage solutions to their clients - with speed, efficiency, and confidence.”

Key Benefits of the Reseller Portal Store

• Trade-Only Pricing & Specified Project Discounts – Dealers and installers can take advantage of special pricing customized quotations and order management, making larger or repeat installations more cost-effective.

• Simplified Ordering & Management — The portal centralizes hardware and accessory purchases, content-management subscriptions, and installation support, streamlining the procurement process for AV integrators and signage professionals.

• Access to Full Product Catalog — From the company’s durable and reliable “BrightShow” displays and kiosks to in window and wall mounted as well as enterprise-scale solutions, installers can source everything needed for end-to-end signage projects.

• Dedicated Support & Resources — Portal users gain access to technical support, documentation product dimensions and reseller-level support channels to help ensure smooth deployment for their customers.

Gallery Digital Signage invites all qualified AV installers and commercial signage professionals to apply for reseller status and gain access to the new portal. Qualified partners will receive credentials enabling them to log in, view trade pricing, and place orders immediately.

About Gallery Digital Signage

Gallery Digital Signage is a leading manufacturer and provider of digital-display and signage solutions — from rugged indoor/outdoor displays and kiosks to video walls and enterprise content-management systems. With its BrightShow product line and versatile signage tools, Gallery serves clients across retail, corporate, hospitality, and public spaces. Founded to simplify and elevate the way businesses communicate visually, Gallery remains committed to delivering dependable, high-performance signage solutions — and the tools to deploy them efficiently.

