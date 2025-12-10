YMCA and Old National Bank Foundation Partner to Launch Life Hub ‘Learn to Earn’ Program for Teens

About

Electus Global Education Co, Inc. is a Florida/Texas-based edtech/fintech social enterprise, backed by Google for Startups and the The American Heart Association's Social Impact Funds. It empowers youth (ages 6-18) with AI-driven financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career education through its Life Hub Infiniti AI platform. Life Hub combines experiential learning with real financial tools, including the Life Hub Visa Rewards Card, allowing kids to earn real money while learning essential financial and career skills. Its Infiniti AI-powered tools include a learning assistant chatbot, personalized learning pathways, a grant funding finder, and impact reports for funders and educators, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth. By breaking down systemic barriers in education, financial inclusion, and career readiness, Electus is creating a scalable "earn-and-learn" ecosystem, equipping youth with real-world skills, financial independence, and the ability to build happy futures.

