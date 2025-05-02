United Federal Credit Union Funds AI-Powered Life Hub App That Builds Economic Agency by Paying Kids to Learn

United Federal Credit Union Funds Life Hub at Boys and Girls Club Bella Vista Fini is Life Hub Infiniti AI Learning Coach Two children holding a mobile phone with Electus Education's Life Hub App on the screen, that is backed by The American Heart Association Social Impact Fund

Through a $10,000 sponsorship, the financial literacy program at the Boys & Girls Club of Bella Vista is helping local youth develop strong financial habits.

I’ve asked myself ‘How can I help the Club in the way the Club helped me. The financial literacy program Electus is providing is one of the more intuitive and hands on learning experiences I’ve seen.” — Kyle Hathaway, United's Senior Relationship Development Manager

BENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Benton County, a simple idea—paying kids to learn—is proving to be a powerful tool for change. For the 4.5% of U.S. households without bank accounts, financial and digital literacy are not abstract challenges but generational barriers. Backed by lead sponsor United Federal Credit Union (United) in partnership the company behind Life Hub Electus Global Education Co., is equipping youth in Benton County and Bella Vista with tools for lifelong financial and career success.Through structured sessions at the local Boys & Girls Club, young learners aged 10–13 complete paid micro-learning modules, or "Edu-Jobs," covering personal finance, career readiness, entrepreneurship, STEM, AI, and social-emotional learning. Each Edu-Job pays between $1 and $5, with earnings deposited directly onto a Life Hub Visa Rewards Card—often a child's first digital money experience.The program is made possible by a $10,000 investment from United and a $1,000 pilot grant from the Electus Life Education Foundation. This $11,000 initiative is projected to yield a $105,600 community return, based on the Boys & Girls Clubs' 9.6x Social Return on Investment (SROI) model.“As a former Club kid, I’ve asked myself ‘How can I help the Club in the way the Club helped me,’” said Kyle Hathaway, United’s Senior Relationship Development Manager. “The chance to answer that question came in late 2024 with a partnership between the Boys & Girls Club of Benton County, Electus, and United. The financial literacy program Electus is providing is one of the more intuitive and hands on learning experiences I’ve seen. From my personal experience, I know that as a club kid you aren’t always afforded many chances to get valuable life skills such as financial literacy. My personal hope is that this opens these kids’ eyes to what they can achieve with the right mindset and goals towards money.”Described as a “learn-to-earn super app,” Anna Grace Du Noyer, Chief AI, Impact & Ethics Officer at Electus Global Education, emphasized that money is only the entry point/“We’re not just teaching kids how to manage money—we’re redefining learning so kids can reimagine what’s possible. That first payday onto their Life Hub Visa Rewards Card unlocks more than financial understanding. It sparks self-worth, ambition, and the belief that their future is theirs to shape.”At the program’s midpoint, participants have completed hundreds of Edu-Jobs. But the core outcome is not volume—it is mindset.This is not financial literacy in theory. Learners are demonstrating measurable shifts in behaviour and awareness. “I used to just spend money. Now I save,” said A, 11. “My favorite thing I learned is investing,” added Q, 13. “You can put money in an account and it grows.”.For many participants, the program represents their first direct interaction with money management tools such as a debit card—an important step in a state where more than a quarter of residents are unbanked or underbanked, according to FDIC data.“We’re seeing a real difference in how our Club members think about money and their futures,” said Rebecca Christie, Program Manager at the Bella Vista Boys & Girls Club shared. “They’re not just learning financial literacy in theory—they’re applying it, making smarter choices, and starting to understand the value of planning ahead. They love Life Hub. This kind of growth doesn’t happen in isolation. It’s possible because of the support and investment from Electus and United, who have shown that they truly believe in our kids and in the long-term strength of this community. It takes a village, and we are proud and honored that they are a part of ours.”Prioritizing future-ready skills, Life Hub uses emerging technologies to boost engagement and measurable outcomes. "Fini"—an AI-powered learning assistant—offers personalized guidance, while Electus’s proprietary Infiniti AI suite delivers real-time program insights through integrated analytics. With nearly 70% of business leaders citing a lack of AI skills as a top challenge (Kenan Institute), the program addresses urgent workforce gaps. As federal and state policymakers debate compulsory AI education in K–12, Life Hub stands as a practical model for bridging digital learning with economic inclusion.Today, Electus announced the Life Hub Impact Coalition, a national initiative inviting other credit unions, banks, and corporate sponsors to expand the model and reach 150,000 learners by 2027.Learn more: Visit lifehubeducation.com or contact anna@electuseducation.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.