Experienced SaaS Executive to Accelerate Global Revenue Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast. With a track record of growing sales and revenue with global teams, Neil Isford joins Chief Outsiders to scale SaaS, FinTech, EdTech, and Security companies as a fractional CSO.

With a track record of growing global teams, Neil Isford joins Chief Outsiders to scale SaaS, FinTech, EdTech, and Security companies as a fractional CSO.

Neil builds high performance go-to-market teams across a broad spectrum of companies. We are thrilled to add his deep SaaS industry experience to our team of battle-tested CSOs.” — Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neil Isford, an experienced B2B SaaS executive with an extensive track record in growing sales and revenue, will now apply his FinTech, EdTech, and Security industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Isford joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).“Neil builds high performance go-to-market teams across a broad spectrum of companies (from startups to multinationals),” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We are thrilled to add his deep SaaS industry experience to our team of battle-tested CSOs.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Isford leverages technical and leadership expertise developed at IBM to effectively deliver new business sales growth and manage acquisitions to scale firms. With expertise in AI, data, analytics, security, and professional services, he helps clients apply technologies to generate business value. And with deep global revenue operations experience, he accelerates growth, improves sales productivity and implements compelling business partner programs.SaaS Sales LeadershipAt Chief Outsiders, Isford works with the CEOs of PE-backed, early-stage, and mid-market SaaS , FinTech, EdTech, and Security companies to accelerate sales growth. Whether delivering global revenue growth or building organizations for successful exit, his focus is on maximizing sales performance.For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders as the Chief Revenue and Customer Officer at Meazure Learning, he grew sales 153% (60% GCR) by shifting the market segment focus to Professional Testing, ,establishing a full-service solution model, and aligning sales, customer success, tech sales, BDRs, and marketing into a cohesive GTM. And as SVP Sales at Dealpath, he grew sales by 90% YoY by expanding the sales team, implementing new sales methodologies and processes, and driving significant bookings and revenue from the base with a quarterly net retention rate of 111-133%.Isford’s executive sales leadership experience also includes roles as Chief Revenue Officer at Risk Management Solutions (RMS) and Worldwide GM, Watson Financial Services Solutions for IBM. Prior roles include GM Analytics, Industry & Cognitive Solutions, VP of Software for Asia Pacific, and VP Worldwide Software Business Partners, all at IBM, plus VP Professional Services for Dell, and President & CEO at Plural (a high growth Wall Street consulting and software development firm)Isford grew up in Toronto, Canada and earned an Honors Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gears™ process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.