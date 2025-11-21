Healthcare, Technology, and Consumer Products Marketing Leader to Drive Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

Senior, growth marketing executive, Gokce Sezgin, to scale revenue and build high-performance marketing systems for clients as a Chief Outsiders Fractional CMO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gokce Sezgin, a senior, growth-focused marketing executive with 25 years of DTC and B2B experience in healthcare, healthcare technology, and consumer products companies, will now drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Sezgin joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).“Gokce skillfully shapes and directs strategic launch and growth initiatives to scale companies in competitive and highly-regulated industries,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add her deep healthcare, technology, and consumer products industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Sezgin brings expertise spanning growth, innovation, product and portfolio management, marketing activation, PR, and communications. Creating seamless customer journeys focused on conversion, she conducts in-depth consumer and market research to stay ahead of changing consumer behaviors and evolving trends. Fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, she scales market presence while maintaining a consumer-first approach.Healthcare Marketing LeadershipAs a Chief Outsiders Healthcare-focused Fractional CMO , Sezgin brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders as Head of Marketing & Patient Liaisons at The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, she drove 80% volume growth by creating and leading an integrated patient acquisition model for lead generation and nurturing. And as Senior Project Manager, Global Innovation at Philips, she contributed $30 million in revenue by launching two new products.Sezgin’s impressive executive marketing experience also includes roles as Growth Strategist at Insight 2 Flight and Senior Vice President, Growth & Patient Experience for Vertava Health. Prior roles include Senior Vice President Marketing at Dental Services Group, Strategic Marketing Director for Groupe SEB, and Head of Marketing at Made by Gather.To support her successful executive marketing career, Sezgin earned an MBA from the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business in Seattle, Washington and a BSc in Economics from Orta Dogu Technical University in Ankara, Turkiye.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGears OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gears™ process.

