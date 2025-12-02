Shufti Partners with Gamer Wager to Power Secure, Compliant Peer-to-Peer Esports Wagering in the U.S.

A strategic partnership brings faster, stronger identity verification and AML screening to U.S. esports wagering, supporting compliant player onboarding.

Our partnership with Gamer Wager reflects the growing need for robust, flexible verification in competitive gaming and digital wagering.” — Max Irwin, VP of Sales at Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, a global leader in AI-powered identity verification and compliance technology, announced a new partnership with Gamer Wager, the peer-to-peer esports wagering platform, expanding its footprint into the U.S. market.

The collaboration equips Gamer Wager with advanced KYC, AML, and biometric verification tools built to meet the unique compliance challenges of high-risk digital services and regulated gaming environments.

Strengthening trust, safety, and compliance for competitive gaming:

Gamer Wager’s platform enables players to safely compete and wager head-to-head across popular esports titles. As the company scales in the United States, regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify, particularly around identity verification, age assurance, fraud prevention, and ongoing monitoring.

With Shufti’s AI-driven verification stack integrated directly into the Gamer Wager onboarding flow, players can now be verified quickly, securely, and with minimal friction.

The solution includes:

-Document Verification across passports, national IDs, and driver's licenses

-Advanced data extraction and enhanced document checks

-Liveness and Facial Biometric Verification to ensure legitimate players

-eIDV Pro for non-document verification, including elevated checks that authenticate user data through dual independent sources

-AML Screening and Ongoing Monitoring, including sanctions, watchlists, and PEP checks

-Proof of Address Verification and enhanced risk-based checks tailored to high-risk digital platforms



Together, these capabilities help Gamer Wager maintain compliance across state-by-state regulatory frameworks while protecting users from fraud, duplicate accounts, and underage access.

A partnership built on flexibility and industry fit:

“After evaluating multiple providers it became clear that Shufti offered the flexibility, speed, and high-touch onboarding support we need, especially as a high-risk digital service entering a tightly regulated U.S. market,” said Carl Rogers, CEO at Gamer Wager. “Our players expect seamless verification, and regulators demand absolute rigor. Shufti gives us both.”

Shufti’s modular approach allows Gamer Wager to deploy verification workflows that adapt to jurisdictional requirements in real time, supporting both immediate compliance needs and long-term scalability.

Driving fast, secure onboarding:

With Shufti powering its verification infrastructure, Gamer Wager gains:

-Faster onboarding to reduce drop-off and keep players engaged

-Increased fraud detection, strengthening platform integrity

-Operational efficiency, reducing reliance on manual review teams

-A future-proof compliance stack that grows with evolving U.S. regulations

“Our partnership with Gamer Wager reflects the growing need for robust, flexible verification in competitive gaming and digital wagering,” said Max Irwin, VP of Sales at Shufti. “We’re excited to support their U.S. expansion and help them deliver a secure, compliant, and player-first experience.”

Built for growth in regulated markets:

Gamer Wager will leverage Shufti’s global coverage, spanning 230+ countries and territories and 150+ languages, alongside seamless API integration and continuous product innovation geared toward high-risk, fast-moving digital industries.



About Gamer Wager

Gamer Wager is a peer-to-peer eSports wagering platform allowing players to challenge each other in a safe, regulated environment. By matching players directly and ensuring fair play, Gamer Wager delivers a competitive gaming experience built on transparency, security, and responsible wagering. Learn more at gamerwager.com.



About Shufti

Shufti is a global leader in identity verification and compliance solutions, offering AI-driven KYC, KYB, AML, and biometric authentication tools that help businesses verify users in real time and meet international regulatory requirements. With coverage across 230+ countries and territories, Shufti empowers organizations to enhance security, reduce fraud, and streamline onboarding.

SOURCE SHUFTI

Not Every Player Is Real, Shufti Makes Sure They Are

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.