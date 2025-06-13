Torry Harris Integration Solutions Named Finalist in TM Forum Excellence Awards 2025 for Customer Experience Innovation

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) a global leader in business, technology, and IT consulting services is proud to announce its recognition as a ‘Finalist’ in the TM Forum Excellence Awards 2025, in the category ‘Excellence in Customer Experience’. The nomination honors Torry Harris’ role in British Telecom’s (BT) transformation of its EE brand into a highly personalized, open-access digital lifestyle platform.At the core of this transformation is BT’s New EE ID - a unified digital identity that provides seamless access to a wide range of services, including consumer electronics, insurance, and entertainment, irrespective of a user’s mobile or broadband network. Powered by an API-first strategy and built on TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture, the platform simplifies and harmonizes user journeys across mobile, broadband, and enterprise domains.By engineering next-generation IT stacks and support systems, Torry Harris enabled BT to consolidate customer records, integrate third-party offerings, and significantly reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) across Home and TV services. The result is a connected, cohesive, and customer-centric experience that redefines BT’s engagement model“At Torry Harris, we’re driven by a vision to enable platform-based business models that enrich the customer journey,” said Manjunath Halakarni, BT Account Manager at Torry Harris. “Our collaboration with BT to build the New EE ID is a testament to that commitment - helping simplify IT systems, unify customer records, reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and unlock new digital opportunities.The TM Forum Excellence Awards are recognized globally as a benchmark for innovation and impact in the telecom and digital services industries. This year’s finalists were selected based on their ability to deliver tangible business results through forward-thinking solutions and transformative customer experiences.About TM ForumTM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies that generate a combined US$2 trillion in revenue and serve five billion customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation.For more information, visit - https://www.tmforum.org/ About Torry HarrisTorry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) is a global leader in business, technology, and IT consulting services with over 25 years of expertise in digital transformation. Specializing in digital ecosystem enablement, marketplace implementation, full life-cycle API management, digital integration, AI, and Data, Torry Harris empowers enterprises to unlock new growth opportunities and accelerate innovation. Today, the company is helping businesses worldwide establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and drive transformative, AI-powered initiatives that deliver measurable impact.Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, THIS operates multiple offshore development centers in Bangalore, India, and has a strong global footprint with offices in Bristol and Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France), and Valencia (Spain).For more information, visit - www.torryharris.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.