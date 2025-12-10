UN SDG:Learn 7th Annual Steering Group Meeting: Rethinking the Future

Partners reviewed key performance indicators and received updates from the AI and Communications Working Groups, as well as from the Task Forces on Inclusion and SDG4Business.

The heart of the meeting came alive in the breakout rooms and plenary, where partners delivered a unanimous and energising call: UN SDG:Learn must evolve from a content aggregator into a true co-creation powerhouse. Academia, UN entities, private sector, youth, and SMEs should jointly design, fund, and deliver transformational learning, with open educational resources as standard, meaningful certification, vocational pathways, far greater localization, experiential projects that produce shareable outcomes, and bold new communities for youth, SMEs, and cross-cutting SDG transformations.

Partners also stressed the urgency of accelerating impact. Joint Secretariat of UN SDG:Learn (UNITAR and UNSSC) announced an upcoming independent evaluation in 2026 to guide the next generation of UN SDG:Learn.