Better Together: 2025 UNGA Annual Gala Concert by UNITAR, IAA, and Sponsoring Member States

9 December 2025, New York, USA — UNITAR’s office in New York, in partnership with the International Academy for Arts and Cultural Studies and Carnegie Hall, organized the 2025 UNGA Annual Gala Concert, an annual tradition held in celebration of the work of the United Nations General Assembly. Framed under the theme of the 80th Session, Better Together, the evening brought together over 2,000 members of the diplomatic community, including various Permanent Representatives, Secretariat officials, and other distinguished guests for an evening celebrating the shared values of diplomacy and cultural exchange.

Guests gathered for a welcoming reception, where representatives from the sponsoring nations—Monaco, El Salvador, Singapore, Oman, Portugal, and Paraguay—offered reflections and toasts honoring the United Nations’ eight decades of global service.