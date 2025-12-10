UNITAR and University of Kansas and Utah's Law Schools host Strengthening Pathways for Indigenous People’s Representations at the UN

9 December 2025, New York, USA — UNITAR’s office in New York, in partnership with the University of Kansas School of Law and the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, hosted a half-day programme on December 4th at UN Headquarters titled Strengthening Pathways for Indigenous Peoples’ Representation at the UN. Grounded in the principles of self-determination set forth in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), the programme offered participants a comprehensive introduction to the legal, historical, and procedural landscape shaping Indigenous Peoples’ engagement with the United Nations. The session aimed to deepen understanding of the structural barriers Indigenous communities face while highlighting opportunities for strengthening their full, direct, and meaningful participation across the UN system.

