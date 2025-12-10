DAVE & BUSTER’S NOW HIRING IN DAVENPORT

Davenport welcomes the ultimate entertainment and restaurant destination in January 2026

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster's , the premier entertainment and dining experience company, will open its Davenport, Iowa location early next year on Monday, January 19, 2026. It aims to hire more than 170 dedicated individuals to join the team. The location has front and back-of-house positions available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers Located at 5248 Elmore Avenue, the new 29,522 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a “WOW” Wall, a massive 40 foot, high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience. Dave & Buster's brings an exciting, dynamic, and interactive environment for friends to connect and have fun.“We are incredibly excited to bring the unique, high-energy Dave & Buster's experience to Davenport and contribute positively to the local economy,” says General Manager Josh Kindig. “As we build our founding team, we are seeking great local talent who are looking for a genuine opportunity for professional growth. With competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and a workplace that is genuinely fun, there has never been a better time to join the D&B family and help us establish the ultimate eat, drink, play, and watch destination.”Dave & Buster's offers comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) plan. The company also offers internal promotion opportunities enabling team members to move up quickly, with more than 30 percent of the current management base being promoted from within. Additionally, the brand provides blue & orange travel team opportunities, all within a fun working environment.To learn more about open positions or to fill out an application, visit www.daveandbusters.com/careers About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 241 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 180 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India and the Philippines. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

