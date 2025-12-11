ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK IS ON A MISSION TO RAISE 10 MILLION MEALS IN DECEMBER

Finishing the year on a strong note by doubling donations to fight hunger

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank is making it a December to remember as the nonprofit rallies the community to help provide 10 million meals before the year ends, responding to record high demand across the Atlanta metro area. With food insecurity remaining one of the most pressing challenges in the region, the Food Bank is encouraging community members to take action during one of the most critical months of the year.Food demand is currently 70% higher than 3 ½ years ago, driven by rising costs of living and increased pressure on household budgets. Families, seniors, and working individuals across Atlanta continue to turn to the Food Bank and its network of partner agencies for support, many for the first time. Through December 31, every gift will go twice as far thanks to a generous $100,000 matching donation. It’s a chance for supporters to make an even bigger impact during this season of giving.“We are determined to end the year strong and provide 10 million meals to children, families, and seniors facing hunger in metro Atlanta and north Georgia,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “The $100,000 match propels us toward that goal and ensures even more of our neighbors have reliable access to nutritious food. Every meal matters, and this month, every dollar goes even further.”The Atlanta Community Food Bank makes it easy to donate. Visit their website, www.acfb.org , and click on the 10 Milllion Meals Matching Challenge to make a donation. The 501(c)3 organization accepts all major credit cards, as well as Direct Debit from a bank account, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo. Supporters may donate a one-time gift or set up recurring monthly contributions. All gifts are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how to help, visit www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.