Knowlesys Unveils KIS 2026: Redefining OSINT with 'Cognitive AI' to Secure the Truth in an Era of Deepfakes and Noise

HONG KONG, CHINA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowlesys, a global leader in Open Source Intelligence ( OSINT ) and Web Intelligence monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of its flagship platform, Knowlesys Intelligence System (KIS) 2026. This milestone release integrates a proprietary "Cognitive AI Engine" specifically fine-tuned for intelligence operations, marking a decisive shift from simple mass data collection to automated cognitive analysis.As geopolitical friction intensifies, decentralized social networks (such as Nostr and advanced Telegram forks) proliferate, and AI-generated disinformation becomes indistinguishable from reality, traditional keyword monitoring is obsolete. KIS 2026 addresses the primary challenge facing intelligence analysts in 2026: Achieving millisecond-level threat identification and attribution within a torrent of synthetic and encrypted data.KIS 2026: Four Pillars of InnovationBased on rigorous analysis of the 2026 threat landscape, KIS introduces the following industry-first capabilities:1. Multi-Modal Intel Vision™With the dominance of short-form video (TikTok, Reels) and encrypted voice comms, text analysis is no longer sufficient. KIS 2026 moves beyond metadata.Real-Time A/V Transcription: Built-in edge AI models instantly transcribe and translate audio/video from 100+ languages, performing OCR on video frames to extract critical entities (faces, weapons, insignias) in real-time.Biometric Sentiment Decoding: The system analyzes micro-expressions and vocal intonations of video subjects to gauge emotional volatility and intent, providing earlier intervention windows for public safety threats.2. Deepfake Radar & Narrative DefenseTo combat the weaponization of Generative AI, KIS 2026 deploys the industry’s first "Anti-GAN (Generative Adversarial Network) Defense Layer."Synthetic Fingerprinting: Automatically scans media for pixel-level artifacts, flagging AI-generated imagery or deepfake videos of political figures with 98.5% accuracy.CIB (Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior) Mapping: Using Graph Neural Networks (GNN), the system visualizes the propagation paths of disinformation, instantly revealing the bot farms or state actors orchestrating the "fake narrative."3. AI-Driven Avatar StealthAs platforms implement draconian anti-scraping and biometric behavioral checks, KIS 2026 revolutionizes data acquisition.Human-Behavior Simulation: Collection nodes are managed by autonomous AI agents that mimic human interaction patterns—scrolling, pausing, clicking, and viewing—to bypass "bot-or-not" behavioral detection.Adaptive Environment Masking: The system dynamically rotates residential IPs, device fingerprints, and browser environments based on the target site's risk score, ensuring "zero-perception" intelligence gathering and high-survival persistence.4. Generative Intelligence ReportingLiberating analysts from the burden of manual compilation, KIS 2026 transforms raw data into actionable intelligence.Auto-Synthesis: The system generates structured, standard-compliant intelligence reports from fragmented data points.Predictive Horizon: Beyond answering "what happened," KIS utilizes historical models to predict "what happens next," such as forecasting the movement vectors of protest crowds or the next likely target of a cyber-campaign.Industry Commentary"In 2026, the intelligence war is no longer about who has the most data, but who can extract the truth from the noise fastest," said the CEO of Knowlesys. "KIS 2026 is our answer to this paradigm shift. We have fused the reasoning capabilities of Generative AI with our decades of extraction expertise to provide law enforcement, defense sectors, and corporate security teams with a 'God-mode' intelligence command center."AvailabilityKnowlesys KIS 2026 is available immediately for deployment by government agencies, law enforcement, and enterprise risk management teams worldwide. Early beta testing indicates a 60% increase in analyst efficiency and a 40% reduction in false positives derived from synthetic data.About Knowlesys Knowlesys is a world-leading provider of Internet Intelligence and OSINT monitoring technologies. Since its inception, Knowlesys has been dedicated to helping clients transform unstructured web data into high-value intelligence assets. Its solutions are widely deployed in National Security, Counter-Terrorism, Public Opinion Monitoring, and Competitive Intelligence.

