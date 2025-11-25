Knowlesys Announces OSINT 2.0 Era: AI-Powered Cross-Modal Analysis Forges a Digital Shield for National Security

Knowlesys Knowlesys OSINT System OSINT monitoring

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowlesys, a global leader in intelligent intelligence solutions, today announced a revolutionary breakthrough in Open-Source Intelligence ( OSINT ), officially ushering in the OSINT 2.0 Era. This next-generation, AI-driven platform delivers unprecedented speed and accuracy in extracting, correlating, and analyzing critical information from massive volumes of public data, fundamentally enhancing the threat perception and response capabilities of governments and security agencies worldwide.Mr. Bear, CEO of Knowlesys, stated: “In the volatile global security landscape, information is power. Our platform moves beyond mere data aggregation, making a leap from the ‘ocean of data’ to ‘precise insight,’ revolutionizing the intelligence domain. Traditional OSINT relied on manual screening and disparate tools, which simply cannot keep pace with the explosion of information. Our new platform elevates data acquisition, AI processing, and intelligence fusion to new heights, transforming intelligence work from a ‘needle in a haystack’ search to ‘precision guidance’.”Foundational Strength: Comprehensive Data Acquisition and Pre-processingThe new Knowlesys platform first tackles the perennial challenges of OSINT—data coverage and data hygiene—by employing advanced techniques. We have developed adaptive crawlers and deep network probing technologies, enabling the comprehensive and lawful harvesting of information across the clear web, the deep web, and specific dark web forums. The platform utilizes powerful pre-processing engines to perform real-time data cleansing, including the elimination of redundancies, time and geographical normalization (Georeferencing), and the application of noise reduction algorithms to remove extraneous web ‘noise,’ establishing a reliable foundation for subsequent AI analysis.Technological Core: AI-Driven Cross-Modal Deep Analysis EngineThe critical breakthrough lies in our Multi-Modal Fusion Intelligence Analysis Engine, which enables seamless, parallel processing of textual, visual, and video intelligence.Our Textual Intelligence Analysis (NLP/NLU Engine) features Deep Semantic Understanding (NLU) models that grasp subtle meanings beyond literal text, penetrating complex expressions like sarcasm, innuendo, and code words used by extremist or criminal organizations. The system conducts Real-Time Trend Analysis and Anomaly Detection, using time-series models to predict potential social unrest, cyber-attack spikes, or flashpoints of threats to critical infrastructure based on dynamic shifts in online sentiment. Furthermore, its Entity Relationship Extraction (ERE) automatically identifies and connects people, organizations, and places (Named Entities) from unstructured text, building clear relationship maps vital for criminal network analysis.The platform's advanced Visual Intelligence Analysis (CV Engine) is specifically optimized for Law Enforcement requirements. It achieves High-Precision Object and Contraband Recognition, accurately identifying and classifying critical items—including various weapons (knives, firearms), controlled substances (e.g., specific packaging, pills), and tools—even in low-resolution or cluttered images. It integrates cutting-edge All-Environment Facial Recognition and Comparison technology, allowing for high-efficiency identity confirmation against police databases, even when faces are partially obscured or viewed at difficult angles. Moreover, the Vehicle Information Automated Extraction (ANPR Plus) goes beyond simple Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) by recognizing a vehicle's make, model, color, and unique identifying marks (like stickers or damage), drastically improving the efficiency of tracking and intercepting suspect vehicles. Finally, the system includes Scene Behavior Analysis and Pattern Recognition to identify and flag suspicious patterns, such as unusual quick exchanges of items in non-commercial zones or unwarranted vehicle loitering, providing early warnings for patrol intervention.For long-form media, the Video Intelligence Analysis capability automatically segments lengthy videos into critical events, constructing complete time/event chains like "subject enters -> object exchange -> subject exits." It conducts Anomaly Behavior and Movement Trajectory Analysis, monitoring video streams for unusual activities (e.g., abandoned packages, rapid assembly) and tracking the complete paths of multiple targets—essential for counter-terrorism, border security, and critical facility surveillance.Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Decision SupportThe ultimate value of the Knowlesys platform is transforming fragmented OSINT into Actionable Intelligence. The AI engine aggregates all extracted entities and relationships into a unified, Dynamic Knowledge Graph. This allows analysts, via an intuitive interface, to instantly visualize and discover hidden connections, financial flows, or secret communication networks that span different data sources and are impossible to find using traditional methods. Crucially, the platform incorporates an Intelligence Grading and Confidence Assessment Model, which assigns a confidence score to every piece of intelligence based on source reliability and analytical accuracy. This ensures decision-makers immediately focus on the most reliable and urgent critical information.Core Strategic Value for National SecurityThe Knowlesys OSINT 2.0 platform offers key strategic advantages to global security agencies. It provides Preemptive Warning Capabilities, shifting security posture from reactive to proactive by enabling intervention before threats transition from the digital space to physical action. It serves as a vital tool against Hybrid Warfare, quickly dissecting the sources and spread of mass disinformation campaigns and foreign interference. By achieving high-precision, automated analysis, it ensures the Optimal Allocation of Resources, reducing the human effort spent on tedious data filtering and allowing high-value analysts to focus on strategic planning and high-level decision-making.“OSINT 2.0 is not merely a set of tools; it is the digital foundation of a modern national security apparatus. Knowlesys is committed to providing our partners with the clearest global visibility possible,” concluded Mr. Bear.About Knowlesys:Knowlesys is an intelligence technology company dedicated to utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence to revolutionize intelligence analysis. Our solutions help governments, enterprises, and security agencies extract actionable insights from massive datasets to solve the world's most challenging security problems.

