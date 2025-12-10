NATO selects FOSSA to accelerate its signal-intelligence satellites for Defence

The Spanish aerospace company is one of the 150 selected for DIANA, NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic.

MADRID, SPAIN, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The partnership will fund the development of a small-satellite space system to analyze and geolocate sources of interference, jamming, and electromagnetic emissions.“NATO’s financial and organizational backing strengthens our commitment to satellite-based signal-intelligence systems and the development of sovereign, secure communications,” says Julián Fernández, CEO of FOSSA Systems.December 10, 2025 – The European aerospace company FOSSA Systems has been chosen by DIANA (Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic) to develop its signal-intelligence solution in its low-Earth-orbit satellites as part of the Challenge Program 2026.The signal-intelligence technology that FOSSA incorporates into its internally developed low-Earth-orbit satellites has been selected in the area of contested electromagnetic environments. DIANA provides real-world validation and opens fast-track pathways to adoption and commercialization across all NATO countries, supporting the Alliance’s mission to safeguard the freedom and security of its one billion citizens.Today, NATO announced the names of the 150 companies selected from more than 3,600 applications received from 24 countries. FOSSA will participate in this program, which connects companies with end users, military among them, accelerating the development, validation, and adoption of their innovations to help NATO address urgent operational challenges and maintain a competitive edge in Defence technology.Pioneering InnovationJulián Fernández, CEO and co-founder of FOSSA, highlights that “this achievement aligns with our recent developments in the field of embedded technologies on nano and microsatellites for defence. It is the first step of many partnerships that demonstrate the validity of our dual-use technology in the defence sector.”For his part, James Appathurai, Acting Managing Director of DIANA, states that “DIANA’s mission is to find the most innovative companies, help them improve their solutions and expand their business, and put the technologies we need into the hands of NATO operators. Over the next year, these innovators will drive groundbreaking technologies that can help transform how the Alliance defends itself against current and emerging threats”.DIANA identifies and accelerates cutting-edge technologies to deliver Defence and Security solutions that give the Alliance the decisive advantage, while fostering technological innovation. As a cornerstone of NATO’s innovation and technology strategy, DIANA brings together top-tier talent and the latest advances to maintain the Alliance’s technological edge.Founded five years ago by Julián Fernández and Vicente González, FOSSA Systems is the Spanish company that has placed the most satellites in orbit (24) as it works to deploy a constellation providing IoT connectivity to industrial assets and Defence networks worldwide. FOSSA is the only European company that fully verticalizes the development, manufacturing, commercialization, and monitoring of its satellites, ensuring sovereign and secure communication. The company has more than 50 employees and offices in Madrid and Lisbon.A few weeks ago, FOSSA announced that it had been selected to supply IoT communications systems (including payloads, antennas, and support) for the satellites to be developed for the Atlantic Constellation, an ambitious Earth-observation project between Spain and Portugal.FOSSA Systems is a Spanish company specializing in the development of satellites to provide communications and intelligence solutions for industrial and defense applications. FOSSA has experience in the design, development, and operation of satellite platforms, as well as ground stations and terrestrial IoT devices. Since 2022, it has launched 24 satellites and is deploying a constellation of 80 in low Earth orbit to provide global IoT coverage to customers in sectors such as Energy, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Logistics, and National Security. Founded in July 2020 by Julián Fernández and Vicente González, FOSSA has international clients ranging from Microsoft to European Ministries of Defense. More info: http://www.fossa.systems/ About NATO DIANANATO DIANA finds and accelerates cutting-edge technologies to deliver battle winning defence and security solutions for the Alliance, while fostering deep-tech innovation. As a cornerstone of NATO’s innovation and technology strategy, DIANA brings together world-class talent and the latest advancements to maintain the Alliance’s technological edge.Leveraging a network of leading accelerator sites, test centres, expert mentors, and Allied expertise across 32 nations, DIANA empowers innovators working at the intersection of defence readiness, commercial potential, and technological breakthroughs

