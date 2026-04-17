FOSSA opens an office in Japan to boost its expansion in Asia and signs strategic agreement with Kanematsu Corporation.

FOSSA Systems signs a strategic agreement with Kanematsu Corporation

The aerospace company has signed an alliance with the Japanese multinational to distribute sovereign satellite technologies for the defence sector.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanematsu's press release “This is a historic step that not only consolidates a strong alliance but also expands access to our sovereign defence technologies globally, while reinforcing our presence in APAC” said Julián Fernández, CEO of FOSSA.This will be the company’s third office in addition to its headquarters in Madrid and Lisbon office since 2024. The company takes its first step outside Europe with the inauguration in Tokyo.FOSSA Systems continues its international expansion with the opening of a new office in Japan. The aerospace company, specialized in verticalized satellite and terrestrial communications solutions, has signed a strategic agreement with Kanematsu Corporation, an important Japanese conglomerate with more than 130 years of history and presence in aerospace, defence, vehicles, and advanced technology sectors.Both companies have created an alliance for the joint commercialization of FOSSA’s sovereign satellite technologies in Japan, including applications in the defence sector. This includes advanced SatCom secure communications constellations and signals intelligence solutions developed by FOSSA through its satellite and user segment ecosystem.This alliance will allow FOSSA to expand its technological capacities and benefit from Kanematsu’s experience and knowledge in the Japanese market. Kanematsu, through its space and defence division, provides technological solutions for governmental and industrial organizations and is expanding its NewSpace offering.“Signing this agreement with Kanematsu marks a historic milestone for FOSSA Systems and a key step in our internationalization strategy in Japan” stated Julián Fernández, CEO at FOSSA.“FOSSA’s fully sovereign satellite, ground station, payload and user segment capabilities will allow our end-customers to guarantee full control over their infrastructure in an increasingly complex geopolitical situation.” he added."This alliance will expand Kanematsu’s space-oriented portfolio and capabilities, providing agile and responsive small satellite technologies for national security, a clear solution to a growing need of space innovation.” said Yusaku Sato, Manager, Defense & Space, Aerospace Department of Kanematsu Corporation.New office in TokyoAs part of this new international strategic and ambitious opening, FOSSA Systems has announced the opening of its new office in Japan, which will serve as a central operations hub for the entire Asia-Pacific region. The office, located in Shinagawa, Tokyo, will serve as a base for the company’s growth on the continent and will reinforce FOSSA’s international presence, helping foster collaboration with local institutions, infrastructure, and governmental entities in both the public and defence sectors.With this office and the support of its new strategic ally, FOSSA Systems reinforces its global position as a key operator in the defence sector, expanding its presence beyond Europe and consolidating a competitive advantage with sovereign satellite technology.In recent months, FOSSA has established itself as a benchmark in the international aerospace defence industry after being selected as one of the participants in NATO’s DIANA program. This distinction recognizes its technological capabilities and its commitment to developing advanced solutions in the field of signals intelligence.About FOSSA Systems FOSSA Systems is a company specialized in the development of satellites to provide communication and intelligence solutions for industrial and defence applications. FOSSA has expertise in the design, development, and operation of satellite platforms, as well as ground stations and terrestrial IoT devices. Since 2022, it has launched 24 satellites into orbit and is deploying a constellation of 80 in low Earth orbit to offer global IoT coverage to its customers in sectors such as Energy, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Logistics, and National Security. Founded in July 2020 by Julián Fernández and Vicente González, FOSSA has international customers ranging from Microsoft to Ministries of Defence. More information at http://www.fossa.systems/

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