Water and Sanitation on closure of one sluice gate at Vaal Dam

Following the closure of two sluice gates yesterday at the Vaal Dam, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has today closed one sluice gate reducing water outflow from 493.930 cubic metres per second (m³/s) to 236.520 m³/s to manage the water outflow from the dam. One sluice gate remains open. At Bloemhof Dam, outflows have been reduced from 801.16 to 602.16 cubic metres per second (m³/s).

These controlled releases form part of the Department’s ongoing flood management operations, undertaken to safely and effectively balance water inflows and outflows while protecting the structural integrity of key water infrastructure in line with the established operating rules of the Vaal River System.

As of this morning, the Vaal Dam has recorded a decline in storage levels from 103.42% to 100.37%, and Bloemhof Dam also remains steady at 99.25%.

Although the water outflows at both the dams have been reduced, communities along the Lower Vaal River and other riparian areas are urged to remain alert and to closely monitor the rising river levels as the rainfall continues. The rising river levels may result in localised overflowing of riverbanks and floodplains downstream.

Farmers and residents with pumps, movable equipment, infrastructure, or livestock situated near the river are strongly advised to relocate these to higher ground as a precautionary measure to safeguard property and ensure safety.

The Department of Water and Sanitation remains on high alert and will continue real-time monitoring of inflows at both the Vaal and Bloemhof Dams. Additional updates and advisories will be communicated as conditions evolve.

