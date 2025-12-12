Gauteng Provincial Government and SAFA bid farewell to Bafana Bafana ahead of AFCON, 16 Dec

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the South African Football Association (SAFA) are proud to announce a partnership to host a farewell match for Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

This collaboration forms part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Bidding and Hosting initiative, which showcases the province’s world-class capacity to stage major events and reinforces Gauteng’s reputation as a premier destination for global sporting spectacles.

The South African senior men’s national team will face African giants Ghana in a friendly match on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, from 16:00 at Dobsonville Stadium.

This encounter will serve as the final competitive preparation for Coach Hugo Broos’s squad before they depart for Morocco on 17 December 2025. The match offers South African fans and especially Gauteng residents a unique opportunity to rally behind the team and give them a rousing send-off on the Day of Reconciliation, a public holiday of great significance to the nation.

SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan said: “We are delighted to partner with the Gauteng Provincial Government to bring this crucial fixture to the football-loving public of Gauteng. Facing a quality opposition like Ghana is exactly the kind of test our technical team requires to fine-tune their preparations for Morocco. Bafana Bafana have had a stellar year, securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and topping their AFCON qualification group.

This farewell match is not just about 90 minutes of football; it is a call to the nation to stand united behind our boys as they go to conquer the continent. We urge fans to come out in their numbers to wish the team well.”

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane added that “Gauteng is the Home of Champions, and it is fitting that we host the national team’s final bow on home soil before they head to the continental showpiece. Hosting this match on the Day of Reconciliation resonates deeply with our mandate to use sport as a vehicle for social cohesion and nation building.

We are committed to delivering a world-class experience for both teams and fans. We invite all Gauteng residents to fill the stands, wear their national colours, and send Bafana Bafana off with a roar that will echo all the way to Morocco.”

Match details:

Fixture: South Africa (Bafana Bafana) vs Ghana (Black Stars)

Date: Tuesday, 16 December 2025

Time: 16:00

Venue: Dobsonville Stadium

Enquiries:

MEC’s Spokesperson

Xolani Mkhwemte

Cell: 084 513 9285

E-mail: xolani.mkhwende@gauteng.gov.za

Spokesperson

Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

E-mail: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

