MEC Ivan Meyer on first black-owned wine cellar opens in South Africa

The Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, this week celebrated a landmark achievement in South Africa’s wine industry—the official opening of Klein Goederust Wine Cellar, the country’s first Black-owned wine cellar, located in Franschhoek.

Speaking at the event, Minister Meyer hailed the opening as “a triumph for real transformation and inclusive growth in one of South Africa’s most iconic sectors.” He emphasized that this milestone demonstrates what is possible when government, industry, and entrepreneurs work together.

Acquired in 2019 by owner Paul Siguqa, Klein Goederust has been transformed from a neglected farm into a thriving boutique winery and tourism destination. “This is the classic case of farm workers who gave their children a vision of the future. They did not only dream—they worked hard, invested their own resources, and partnered with industry to turn that vision into reality,” Meyer added.

The wine industry contributes over R56 billion to GDP and supports more than 290,000 jobs, with 98% of wine cellars located in the Western Cape. Through programmes such as the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP), the Western Cape Department of Agriculture provided funding for vineyard establishment, equipment, and production inputs.

“This project aligns with my four ministerial priorities: Agricultural Support, Food Security, Market Access, and Business Support,” said Meyer. These interventions ensure that success is not reserved for a few but shared across communities, creating pathways for growth and dignity.

Driving growth through agriculture

The initiative also aligns with the Western Cape’s Growth for Jobs (G4J) strategy, which aims to achieve breakout economic growth of 4%-6% by leveraging high-potential sectors such as agriculture and agri-processing. Klein Goederust integrates farming, tourism, and hospitality, creating jobs and celebrating cultural heritage.

“Klein Goederust is a beacon of hope and excellence. It shows that genuine transformation is not only necessary—it is achievable and sustainable,” Meyer concluded.

