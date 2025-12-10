Water and Sanitation on rise in Mpumalanga water levels

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly State of Reservoirs report issued on 08 December 2025 shows that water levels in Mpumalanga Province continue to rise with the average dam levels increasing from 98.8% to 99.4%. The Water Management Areas (WMA) recorded mixed results with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA slightly dropping from 91.2% to 91.1% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA increasing from 96.5% to 98.0%.

In terms of the districts, Ehlanzeni District recorded an improvement from 94.2% to 97.1%. In the other districts, Gert Sibande recorded an improvement from 99.4% to 99.6% whilst Nkangala slightly dropped from 102.1% to 101.2%.

It was a mixed bag in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District with most listed dams recording improvements, a few remaining unchanged, and only Blyderivierpoort Dam which remains above 100%, recording a slight decline from 100.7% to 100.5%.

On the positive, Kwena Dam led the improvements recording a massive increase in water levels which took it beyond the full capacity 100% mark, from 95.7% to 101.8%. The other listed dams which recorded improvements include Buffelskloof from 100.8% to 100.9%, Driekoppies from 91.4% to 94.0%, Witklip from 97.6% to 100.6%, Da Gama from 96.0% to 100.0%, Inyaka from 98.4% to 99.7%, and Ohrigstad from 54.6% to 58.5%.

The dams which recorded unchanged water levels include Longmere at 92.8%, Klipkopjes at 93.6%, and Primkop at 101.9%.

It was also a mixed bag in the Gert Sibande District with only Vygeboom remaining unchanged at 101.4%.

Dams which recorded improvements include Grootdraai increasing from 102.6% to 102.9%, Jericho from 94.5% to 95.8%, and Westoe from 67.3% to 71.9%.

Declining in water levels, Nooitgedacht dropped from 101.0% to 99.8%, Morgenstond from 100.3% to 100.1%, and Heyshope from 101.0% to 100.9%.

Only Witbank Dam recorded an improvement in Nkangala District, increasing from 97.1% to 99.1%. The listed dams which recorded declines include Middelburg from 97.9% to 89.0%, Loskop from 102.8% to 102.1%, and Rhenosterkop from 104.3% to 103.4%.

It should be noted that some of the declining dam levels are a result of dam safety protocols which call for the opening of sluice gates to release excess water for the integrity of the dams infrastructure.

DWS reminds the public that despite rising water levels, South Africa remains a water scarce country where water conservation remains key to sustainable and reliable water supply and water security for the current and future generations. The Department further encourages the public to practise rainwater harvesting during rainy days.

The Department also calls on the public to exercise extra caution on rainy days and stay away from overflowing rivers and dams, to prevent the loss of precious lives and property.

