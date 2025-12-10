Western Cape Education on scam targeting teachers

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has been alerted to a concerning scam targeting new, unemployed and substitute teachers. This fraudulent scheme misleads educators into believing they have been selected for permanent teaching posts and then solicits payment under false pretenses.

Several schools have recently reported incidents involving WhatsApp messages sent to young teachers. These messages typically claim to be from a district official or school principal, stating that a permanent post has become available at a particular school and that the recipient is the preferred candidate.

The message instructs the teacher to report to a school with specific documentation. Critically, it concludes with a request for a “once-off fee” of approximately R2 800 allegedly required for the “authorisation of an appointment letter” at district offices, accompanied by banking details.

Regrettably, some teachers have fallen victim to this scam, arriving at schools having paid the so-called “authorization fee,” only to discover that no such post exists. This deception has caused significant distress to the affected individuals and has the potential to damage the reputations of schools, principals, and district officials who are being impersonated.

We urge all affected individuals to report these incidents to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation.

While these investigations are ongoing, we want to warn the broader public to be aware of this scam and to note the following:

Permanent teaching posts are advertised only through the WCED’s Directorate: Recruitment and Selection.

The WCED (including Head Office, District Offices, and Schools) will never request payment for job applications or appointments.

The online E-Recruitment System is the official platform for advertising and applying for posts.

Unemployed educators must register and apply via the E-Recruitment System.

Temporary appointments are managed directly by schools; applicants must verify the legitimacy of any advertised post.

No payment is required for any appointment within the WCED.

Suspicious activity must be reported immediately to the WCED and SAPS.

The WCED remains firmly committed to upholding the integrity of its recruitment processes and safeguarding the wellbeing of all educators.

We sincerely hope that no further individuals fall victim to this malicious scam, which not only undermines the reputation of our staff and institutions, but also shatters the aspirations of young professionals seeking meaningful employment opportunities in education.

Enquiries:

Director: Communication

Bronagh Hammond

E-mail: Bronagh.hammond@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates