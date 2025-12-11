Aerospace Forging Global Market Report 2025_Segments Aerospace Forging Global Market Report 2025_Drivers Aerospace Forging Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Aerospace Forging Market to Surpass $50 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $120 billion by 2029, with Aerospace Forging to represent around 42% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace and Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2029, the Aerospace Forging market is estimated to account for nearly 5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Aerospace Forging Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the aerospace forging market in 2029, valued at $15,524 million. The market is expected to grow from $9,182 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth is supported by the increasing urbanization and increasing aircraft production in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Aerospace Forging Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the aerospace forging market in 2029, valued at $11,407 million. The market is expected to grow from $8,239 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing urbanization and increasing investments.

What will be Largest Segment in the Aerospace Forging in 2029?

The aerospace forging market is segmented by material into aluminum, steel, titanium and other materials. The aluminum market will be the largest segment of the aerospace forging market segmented by material, accounting for 59% or $29,488 million of the total in 2029. The aluminum market will be supported by advancements in forging technologies, increasing demand for lightweight aircraft components and the expansion of the aerospace industry globally.

The aerospace forging market is segmented by aircraft into commercial, military and other aircraft. The commercial market will be the largest segment of the aerospace forging market segmented by aircraft, accounting for 52% or $25,908 million of the total in 2029. The commercial market will be supported by expanding economies, increasing air travel and investments in aviation infrastructure.

The aerospace forging market is segmented by application into rotors, turbine disc, shafts, fan case and other applications. The turbine disc market will be the largest segment of the aerospace forging market segmented by application, accounting for 30% or $15,192 million of the total in 2029. The turbine disc market will be supported by advancements in forging technologies, increasing demand for durable aircraft components and the expansion of the aerospace industry globally. As the global aviation industry expands, the requirement for high-quality, reliable aircraft components has surged in different aircraft system including turbine disc.

What is the expected CAGR for the Aerospace Forging Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the aerospace forging market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Aerospace Forging Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global aerospace forging market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape aerospace manufacturing, component reliability, and supply chain operations worldwide.

Rapid Urbanization - The rapid urbanization will become a key driver of growth in the aerospace forging market by 2029. Urbanization is the process by which an increasing percentage of a population moves from rural areas to urban areas, resulting in the growth and expansion of cities. Urbanization is rising due to population growth, economic opportunities in cities, improved living standards, and advancements in infrastructure and technology that attract people from rural to urban areas. Urbanization positively impacts aerospace forging by driving increased air travel demand for business and leisure, prompting higher production of aircraft and forging components to support growing urban connectivity and infrastructure needs.

Expansion Of Defense Budgets - The expansion of defense budgets will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the aerospace forging market by 2029. Defense budgets are financial allocations made by governments to fund military expenditures, including personnel, equipment, operations, and research, aimed at maintaining national security and defense capabilities. The expansion of defense budgets positively impacts aerospace forging by driving higher demand for advanced military aircraft and components, leading to increased investment in the production of durable, high-performance forged materials.

Growing Demand For Air Travel - The growing demand for air travel within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the aerospace forging market by 2029. Air travel refers to the movement of passengers and goods through the air using aircraft, typically involving commercial airlines or private flights. The demand for air travel positively impacts aerospace forging by driving the need for more aircraft production and maintenance, which requires high-performance, durable forged components for aircraft engines, structures, and systems.

Expanding Tourism Sector - The expanding tourism sector will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the aerospace forging market by 2029. The tourism sector encompasses industries and activities that provide services and experiences to travelers, including transportation, accommodation, food, entertainment, and cultural experiences, contributing to local and global economies. The surge in international and domestic travel, fueled by a growing number of foreign tourists, has bolstered the aviation industry. As tourism expands, airlines are compelled to increase their fleet sizes to accommodate rising passenger numbers, which directly boosts the demand for aerospace forgings used in aircraft manufacturing. This growth will significantly impact the broader economic landscape worldwide.

Increasing Aircraft Production - The increasing aircraft production will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the aerospace forging market by 2029. Aircraft production is the process of designing, manufacturing, and assembling aircraft components and systems to create fully functional airplanes or helicopters for commercial, military, or private use. Aerospace forging is required for aircraft production to create high-strength, lightweight, and precision-engineered components that meet the rigorous safety and performance standards of modern aviation.

Favorable Government Support - The favorable government support will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the aerospace forging market by 2029. Favorable government support refers to policies, incentives, and funding provided by the government to encourage the growth and development of specific industries or sectors, promoting innovation, investment, and economic growth. Favorable government support is rising due to increased recognition of the need to stimulate economic growth, promote innovation, create jobs, and ensure national competitiveness in key industries such as technology, aerospace, and renewable energy. Favorable government support positively impacts aerospace forging by providing funding, tax incentives, and policy stability, which encourage investment in advanced forging technologies, enhance industry growth, and drive innovation in manufacturing processes.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Aerospace Forging Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the aluminum aerospace forging market, the commercial aerospace forging market, and the aerospace forging for turbine disc market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $23 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in lightweight, high-strength materials, precision forging technologies, and automation in manufacturing processes, as well as expanding applications across commercial and military aircraft, engines, and aerospace components. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced aerospace forging solutions that enable high-precision, reliable, and efficient production, fueling transformative growth within the broader aerospace forging industry.

The aluminum aerospace forging market is projected to grow by $9,443 million, the commercial aerospace forging market by $8,229 million, and the aerospace forging for turbine disc market by $5,012 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

