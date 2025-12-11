Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

unmanned underwater vehicles market size

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market is dominated by a mix of global defense contractors and specialized regional innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced vehicle autonomy, high-precision sensor integration, and robust mission control and maintenance frameworks to strengthen market presence and ensure operational reliability. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and technology collaborations in defense, offshore energy, and subsea exploration sectors

Which Market Player Is Leading the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market?

According to our research, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Kongsberg Maritime) led global sales in 2023 with a 3% market share. The Kongsberg Maritime division of the company completely involved in the unmanned underwater vehicles market size provides advanced Unmanned Underwater Vehicles for defense, commercial, and scientific applications. Its HUGIN and REMUS series offer high-precision seabed mapping, mine countermeasures, and subsea inspections. These autonomous platforms integrate cutting-edge sonar, AI-driven navigation, and real-time data processing to enhance deep-sea exploration, maritime security, and offshore energy operations.

How Concentrated Is the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s technological complexity, high capital intensity, and diversified application landscape across defense, offshore energy, and research sectors. Leading companies such as Kongsberg Maritime, The Boeing Company, Saab AB, Oceaneering International, and Lockheed Martin Corporation dominate through advanced autonomous systems, high-precision navigation technologies, and integrated mission payload solutions, while smaller firms specialize in customized, application-specific underwater platforms. As demand for deep-sea exploration, surveillance, and subsea infrastructure inspection continues to expand, the market is expected to witness increased collaboration, innovation in electric propulsion and AI-driven autonomy, and gradual consolidation, strengthening the competitive positioning of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Kongsberg Maritime) (3%)

o The Boeing Company (3%)

o Saab AB (2%)

o Oceaneering International Inc. (2%)

o The Lockheed Martin Corporation (2%)

o Fugro N.V (2%)

o L3 Harris Technologies Inc. (2%)

o General Dynamics Corporation (2%)

o Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) (Hydroid Inc.) (1%)

o Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Inc.) (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: BlueHalo LLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, General Dynamics Mission Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Cellula Robotics, Kraken Robotics Inc., Deep Trekker Inc., International Submarine Engineering Ltd. and Unmanned Systems Technology, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Boeing India, Anduril Industries, Thales Underwater Systems, Sagar Defence Engineering Limited, C2 Robotics, Aquabotix Systems, Underwater Drone Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Poly Technologies Inc., China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Planet Wheel Technology Co., Ltd. (PWT), Wuxi Haiying-Cal Tec Marine Technology Co., Ltd., ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., TOYO Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Daeyang Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Hanwha Ocean, Hanwha Systems, LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Fujitsu Limited and more are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Kongsberg Maritime AS, Saab AB, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Hydromea SA, Fugro N.V., BAE Systems plc, DeepOcean Group Holding AS, Bourbon Subsea Services SAS, Nortek AS, ECA Group, Exail, Subsea 7 S.A., Ocean Infinity Ltd., Naval Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Exail Limited, Fincantieri S.p.A., Navantia S.A., M Subs Ltd. and Tethys Robotics AG are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: WB Group, ZALA Aero Group, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Rosoboronexport, Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering, United Shipbuilding Corporation, BaltRobotics Sp. z o.o., The Boeing Company, Oceaneering International, Inc. and Saab AB are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Nauticus Robotics, Inc., Kongsberg Maritime AS, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB and Oceaneering International, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• AI-Powered Autonomous Underwater Drones is transforming surveillance, reconnaissance and combat operations.

• Example: Beam Scout (September 2024) assigns deep-sea exploration and security operations.

• These innovations protect marine ecosystems and securing critical underwater infrastructure. This marks a significant milestone in autonomous maritime technology

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching advanced autonomous and modular UUV platforms to strengthen market position

• Enhancing strategic funding and partnerships to accelerate R&D and expand operational capabilities

• Focusing on autonomous navigation and AI-driven mission management for improved efficiency and safety

• Leveraging cloud-based and AI-enabled mission control platforms for scalable risk management

The Business Research Company is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies.

